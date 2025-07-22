Police release video of suspect in Entertainment District sexual assault

Toronto police have released video footage of a suspect in an Entertainment District sexual assault investigation.

Officers were called about an alleged sexual assault that took place at a licensed establishment in the King Street West and Portland Street area at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Investigators say a woman was walking towards the washroom and was followed by the suspect.

He then allegedly followed her into the washroom and sexually assaulted her.

Police have released a video clip of the suspect in hopes that the public can help to identify him.