Police release video of suspect in Entertainment District sexual assault
Posted July 22, 2025 2:19 pm.
Toronto police have released video footage of a suspect in an Entertainment District sexual assault investigation.
Officers were called about an alleged sexual assault that took place at a licensed establishment in the King Street West and Portland Street area at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.
Investigators say a woman was walking towards the washroom and was followed by the suspect.
He then allegedly followed her into the washroom and sexually assaulted her.
Police have released a video clip of the suspect in hopes that the public can help to identify him.