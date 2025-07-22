The ‘Prince of Darkness’ Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76

The Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, has died at the age of 76, just weeks after taking to the stage for a final performance with the original members of his old band Black Sabbath in Birmingham, England.

No cause of death was revealed, but Osbourne had been suffering the effects of Parkinson’s Disease for several years.

A statement attributed to the Osbourne family said the metal icon died Tuesday night.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Osbourne, who was born on December 3, 1948, formed Black Sabbath in 1968 in Birmingham, and later went on to a successful solo career — and for a time in the early 2000s was a reality TV curiosity on the MTV show “The Osbournes.”

But it was his work behind a microphone, first with Sabbath, and later as a solo act, that vaulted him to legendary status.

His final performance with Sabbath a few weeks ago drew 40,000 frenzied fans, and served as his official goodbye to life as an entertainer.

“Let the madness begin!” he said, seated from the throne he performed on during his final gig.

“I don’t know what to say, man, I’ve been laid up for like six years. You have no idea how I feel — thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Osbourne said. “You’re all … special. Let’s go crazy, come on.”

All profits from Ozzy’s final July 5 show with Sabbath went to charities including Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorn Children’s Hospice.

With files from the Associated Press