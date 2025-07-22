The sexual assault case against 2018 Canada world junior players nears a verdict

FILE - A composite image of five photographs show former members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team, left to right; Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Carter Hart as they individually arrived to court in London, Ontario, Canada, April 22, 2025. (Nicole Osborne/The Canadian Press via AP, file)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 22, 2025 11:10 am.

Last Updated July 22, 2025 12:54 pm.

LONDON, Ontario (AP) — A judge is set to deliver her verdict Thursday in the sexual assault case in involving five members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Cal Foote, Dillon Dube and Alex Formenton faced a trial after an incident that occurred in London, Ontario, in 2018.

What happened?

A woman sued Hockey Canada in 2022, alleging she was sexually assaulted by eight members of Canada’s world junior team after a fundraising gala in London in 2018. Hockey Canada settled the lawsuit, and then an investigation revealed the organization had two secret funds to pay settlements on claims of sexual assault and abuse.

London Detective Sgt. Katherine Dann said in announcing charges in early 2024 that London Police received a call on June 19, 2018, from a relative of the victim and launched an investigation. That was closed in 2019 with no charges.

The 2022 suit, which sought $3.55 million in damages and was dropped after reaching the settlement with Hockey Canada, led to police reopening the investigation and charges against five members of the team.

The NHL launched its own investigation in 2022. Officials pledged to release the findings, though Commissioner Gary Bettman said in February that would depend on what the league can say given legal proceedings.

The woman testified in May that she was naked, drunk and scared when four of the men showed up unexpectedly in her room at the Delta Hotel London Armouries in the early morning hours of June 19, 2018, and felt the only “safe” option was to do what they wanted. Prosecutors contend the players did what they wanted without taking steps to ensure she was voluntarily consenting to sexual acts.

Defense attorneys cross-examined her for days and suggested she actively participated in or initiated sexual activity because she wanted a “wild night.”

Who was charged?

Hart, formerly of the Philadelphia Flyers; McLeod and Foote, formerly of the New Jersey Devils; Dube, formerly of the Calgary Flames; and ex-NHL player Alex Formenton, who had been playing in Europe with Swiss club HC Ambri-Piotta, were charged with sexual assault. McLeod is facing an additional charge of being a party to the offense of sexual assault.

All five pleaded not guilty. None is on an NHL roster or has an active contract with a team in the league.

Hart was the Flyers’ No. 1 goaltender, while McLeod and Dube were regulars. Foote, a defenseman and son of former NHL player Adam Foote, primarily spent this past season in the American Hockey League. Formenton played in 109 games for the Ottawa Senators from 2017 through 2022 before going to Europe.

What’s next?

Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia is solely responsible for handing down a ruling in the case after dismissing the jury in May, following a complaint that defense attorneys were laughing at some of the jurors. Carroccia said she had not seen any behavior that would cause her concern but concluded the jury’s negative impression of the defense could impact their impartiality, a problem that could not be remedied.

Possible fallout?

There is a wide range of outcomes if any of the men are found guilty, with sentences in Canada for varying degrees of sexual assault ranging from no mandatory minimum up to 10 years in prison.

It was not immediately clear whether the players would be able to return to the NHL if they are found not guilty. Bettman has said the league will let the legal case play out before taking any steps.

Whatever the judge decides, Bettman has wide latitude to make decisions in the interest of the game when it comes to off-ice behavior. The league in 2019 suspended Los Angeles Kings defenseman Slava Voynov for the 2019-20 season and ensuing playoffs after determining he committed acts of domestic violence. Shane Pinto was suspended for 41 games for violating the league’s gambling policy.

There is an appeals process through the NHL Players’ Association and an arbitrator jointly hired by the league and union to rule on disputes, when necessary.

Hockey Canada, meanwhile, has lost several sponsors, including Nike, and its CEO and board resigned in 2022 in the wake of this and other scandals.

___

AP hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/hockey

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Online video shows bed bug on TTC Line 1 subway seat

A video circulating online appears to show a bed bug crawling on a seat aboard a TTC Line 1 subway train, raising renewed concerns about cleanliness on Toronto's transit system. The 14-second video,...

20m ago

12 charged in string of 'brutal' GTA home invasions and jewellery store robberies

Peel Regional Police have dismantled two violent and interconnected criminal networks responsible for a string of brutal home invasions and jewellery store robberies across the GTA — crimes that left...

7m ago

'Very brazen': Man fatally shot in Toronto's Carleton Village

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers are investigating an early-morning shooting homicide in the city's Carleton Village neighbourhood. Authorities were called to the Osler Street and Davenport Road...

28m ago

2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 near Markham Road

Two people are injured following a three-vehicle crash on the westbound Highway 401 in Scarborough. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers and other emergency crews were called to area of the highway...

2h ago

Top Stories

Online video shows bed bug on TTC Line 1 subway seat

A video circulating online appears to show a bed bug crawling on a seat aboard a TTC Line 1 subway train, raising renewed concerns about cleanliness on Toronto's transit system. The 14-second video,...

20m ago

12 charged in string of 'brutal' GTA home invasions and jewellery store robberies

Peel Regional Police have dismantled two violent and interconnected criminal networks responsible for a string of brutal home invasions and jewellery store robberies across the GTA — crimes that left...

7m ago

'Very brazen': Man fatally shot in Toronto's Carleton Village

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers are investigating an early-morning shooting homicide in the city's Carleton Village neighbourhood. Authorities were called to the Osler Street and Davenport Road...

28m ago

2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 near Markham Road

Two people are injured following a three-vehicle crash on the westbound Highway 401 in Scarborough. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers and other emergency crews were called to area of the highway...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:12
'Brazen' fatal shooting near Toronto police station suspected to be targeted

Toronto police say they suspect the fatal shooting that occurred just steps away from 11 Division station was targeted.

2h ago

2:57
TTC's new 'P.O.O.' title change met with mockery

The TTC's recent changes to fare inspectors were met with some laughs after commuters noticed its unfavourable acronym.

1h ago

0:28
Man killed in fatal shooting in Carleton Village neighbourhood

Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting in Toronto's Carleton Village neighbourhood.

4h ago

2:36
Uncertainty looms after ancient remains found in 2024 in east Toronto

It's been more than a year-and-a-half since ancient human remains were found below a public sidewalk on Withrow Avenue and City of Toronto staff and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation held a news conference to provide an update.

18h ago

0:35
Malcolm-Jamal Warner, ‘The Cosby Show’ actor, dead at 54

Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, most known for his role as Theo Huxtable on ‘The Cosby Show,' has died after an accidental drowning in Costa Rica.

22h ago

More Videos