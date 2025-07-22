The Weeknd and Shakira will headline Global Citizen Festival supporting energy access and the Amazon

FILE - The Weeknd performs on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

By James Pollard, The Associated Press

Posted July 22, 2025 8:01 am.

Last Updated July 22, 2025 8:16 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Weeknd and Shakira — two of the world’s biggest touring artists — will headline this fall’s Global Citizen Festival in New York’s Central Park, supporting campaigns to improve energy access across Africa and defend the Amazon against deforestation.

Global Citizen announced Tuesday that the pop stars behind such hits as “Blinding Lights” and “Hips Don’t Lie” will be joined by Tyla, Ayra Starr and Mariah the Scientist at the concert on Sept. 27. Hosted by actor Hugh Jackman, the annual event highlights the anti-poverty nonprofit’s selected humanitarian priorities and urges attendees to collectively tackle those issues through direct support.

“The fact that these artists have immediate proximity to communities that have either recently emerged out of extreme poverty, or are emerging out of extreme poverty, gives them amazing perspective,” Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans told The Associated Press. “And they bring that perspective into Central Park at this moment where I think the world needs a moment of unity now more than ever.”

The festival’s goals involve securing commitments to bring clean, reliable energy to 1 million people in Africa; mobilizing $200 million for indigenous and local entrepreneurs to protect an Italy-sized chunk of the Amazon rainforest; and raising at least $30 million to help community-based education programs improve children’s literacy.

Tickets to the festival are free, but fans must earn them by taking actions through the Global Citizen app. Opportunities include uploading videos calling on German and French leaders to back the Amazon protection plan and volunteering to mentor young people worldwide in career development.

This year’s calls to action reflect the changing nature of online advocacy campaigns. Organizers find that social media posts and email-driven appeals don’t carry the same weight as they did when Global Citizen first started rallying concertgoers. Evans said user-generated content such as a self-recorded clip creates “quality engagement” and makes it almost impossible to game the system.

In The Weeknd and Shakira, Global Citizen is reuniting with previous artistic supporters at a time when they are packing stadiums. The Weeknd, who this month wrapped a four-night run of sold-out performances at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, is donating $1 from every ticket sale to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. Shakira, who recently completed seven consecutive sold-out shows in Mexico City, joined Coldplay onstage during a 2017 edition of the festival in Germany.

“Music has always been my way of connecting with people and leaving a mark on the world,” Shakira said in a statement. “I can’t wait to perform, unite, and inspire action.”

___

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

James Pollard, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man fatally shot in Toronto's Carleton Village, homicide unit investigating

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers are investigating an early-morning shooting homicide in the city's Carleton Village neighbourhood. Authorities were called to the Osler Street and Davenport Road...

updated

25m ago

'No laughing matter': TTC's new 'POO' title for fare inspectors draws online mockery

TTC fare inspectors are sporting a new look — trading their familiar yellow jackets for grey shirts — as part of a rebranding effort aimed at boosting their authority. However, while the overhaul is...

3h ago

Police to unveil results of GTA robbery case linked to violent home invasions, jewellery store heists

Peel Regional Police are set to reveal the results of a sweeping investigation into a violent crime ring connected to a string of home invasions and jewellery store robberies across the Greater Toronto...

3h ago

Police ID man in suspected downtown Toronto dog attack

Toronto police have identified a man behind a suspected violent dog attack earlier this month in the city's downtown core. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 3, near Huron and...

2m ago

Top Stories

Man fatally shot in Toronto's Carleton Village, homicide unit investigating

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers are investigating an early-morning shooting homicide in the city's Carleton Village neighbourhood. Authorities were called to the Osler Street and Davenport Road...

updated

25m ago

'No laughing matter': TTC's new 'POO' title for fare inspectors draws online mockery

TTC fare inspectors are sporting a new look — trading their familiar yellow jackets for grey shirts — as part of a rebranding effort aimed at boosting their authority. However, while the overhaul is...

3h ago

Police to unveil results of GTA robbery case linked to violent home invasions, jewellery store heists

Peel Regional Police are set to reveal the results of a sweeping investigation into a violent crime ring connected to a string of home invasions and jewellery store robberies across the Greater Toronto...

3h ago

Police ID man in suspected downtown Toronto dog attack

Toronto police have identified a man behind a suspected violent dog attack earlier this month in the city's downtown core. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 3, near Huron and...

2m ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Uncertainty looms after ancient remains found in 2024 in east Toronto

It's been more than a year-and-a-half since ancient human remains were found below a public sidewalk on Withrow Avenue and City of Toronto staff and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation held a news conference to provide an update.

14h ago

0:35
Malcolm-Jamal Warner, ‘The Cosby Show’ actor, dead at 54

Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, most known for his role as Theo Huxtable on ‘The Cosby Show,' has died after an accidental drowning in Costa Rica.

18h ago

0:27
56-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle in Markham

A 56-year-old woman was fatally struck by vehicle in Markham.

19h ago

0:35
Ravine fire sparks evacuations, road closures in Midtown

A major ravine fire triggered evacuations in Moore Park and prompted road closures in Midtown.

22h ago

3:20
Father of Melina Frattolin charged with murder of daughter: New York police

The father of 9-year-old Melina Frattolin from Montreal, who was found dead in New York, has been arrested for her murder, U.S. police said.

22h ago

More Videos