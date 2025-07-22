Toronto-based IT firm Adastra sold to global investment firm Carlyle Group

Co-founder and co-chairman of the private equity firm The Carlyle Group David Rubenstein speaks in the panel "The Global Economic Outlook" on the last day of the forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 22, 2025 8:02 am.

Last Updated July 22, 2025 8:50 am.

TORONTO — IT company Adastra Group SE says global investment firm Carlyle Group Inc. has agreed to acquire a majority stake in the company.

Adastra, which is co-headquartered in Toronto and Prague, Czech Republic, says it has more than 2,000 employees across several market-facing and global delivery centres.

Terms of the agreement were not released.

Carlyle says it has a track record of investing in and scaling up leading IT services companies globally.

Adastra says Carlyle will aim to grow its data, cloud and AI offerings, supporting existing and new customers, as well as expanding its international presence through organic investments and targeted mergers and acquisitions.

Adastra chief executive Rob Turner calls it an “exciting and transformative step” for the company, saying he believes Carlyle’s “deep experience and global network” can help unlock a new phase of growth for the business.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Man fatally shot in Toronto's Carleton Village, homicide unit investigating

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers are investigating an early-morning shooting homicide in the city's Carleton Village neighbourhood. Authorities were called to the Osler Street and Davenport Road...

updated

26m ago

'No laughing matter': TTC's new 'POO' title for fare inspectors draws online mockery

TTC fare inspectors are sporting a new look — trading their familiar yellow jackets for grey shirts — as part of a rebranding effort aimed at boosting their authority. However, while the overhaul is...

3h ago

Police to unveil results of GTA robbery case linked to violent home invasions, jewellery store heists

Peel Regional Police are set to reveal the results of a sweeping investigation into a violent crime ring connected to a string of home invasions and jewellery store robberies across the Greater Toronto...

3h ago

Police ID man in suspected downtown Toronto dog attack

Toronto police have identified a man behind a suspected violent dog attack earlier this month in the city's downtown core. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 3, near Huron and...

4m ago

