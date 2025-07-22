Video shows Florida deputies punching and dragging a Black man from his car

FILE - Attorney Ben Crump speaks during a news conference, May 5, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, file)

By Jeff Martin, The Associated Press

Posted July 22, 2025 11:50 am.

Last Updated July 22, 2025 12:52 pm.

A video showing Florida deputies punching and dragging a Black man from his car during a traffic stop has sparked nationwide outrage, with civil rights lawyers accusing authorities of fabricating their arrest report.

William McNeil Jr., 22, was sitting in the driver’s seat, asking to speak to the Jacksonville deputies’ supervisor, when authorities broke his window, punched him in the face, pulled him from the vehicle, punched him again and threw him to the ground.

The footage from the Feb. 19 arrest shows that seconds before being dragged outside, McNeil had his hands up and did not appear to be resisting as he asked, “What is your reason?” He had pulled over and accused of not having his headlights on, even though it was daytime, his lawyers said.

“What happened to William McNeil Jr. is a disturbing reminder that even the most basic rights — like asking why you’ve been pulled over — can be met with violence for Black Americans,” lawyers Ben Crump and Harry Daniels said in a statement. Crump is a Black civil rights attorney who has gained national prominence representing victims of police brutality and vigilante violence

“William was calm and compliant,” they said. “Yet instead of answers, he got his window smashed and was punched in the face, all over a questionable claim about headlights in broad daylight.”

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said the cellphone camera footage from inside the car “does not comprehensively capture the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

“Part of that stems from the distance and perspective of the recording cell phone camera,” the sheriff said in a statement, adding that the video did not capture events that occurred before officers decided to arrest McNeil.

Cameras “can only capture what can be seen and heard,” the sheriff added. “So much context and depth are absent from recorded footage because a camera simply cannot capture what is known to the people depicted in it.”

McNeil was charged with resisting a police officer without violence; driving with a suspended license and having less than 20 grams of marijuana, Waters said. He pleaded guilty to the charges of resisting an officer and driving with a suspended license, Waters said.

McNeil was warned seven times that he needed to open his car door and get out, or officers would be forced to break his car window, the sheriff said. After McNeil was removed from the car, officers found a “large, serrated knife” on the driver’s side floor of the car, Waters said.

Waters said the sheriff’s office on Sunday became aware that the cellphone video was circulating on social media. Investigations then began, and the State Attorney’s Office determined that no officers violated any criminal laws, he said at a news briefing. An “administrative review” to determine whether officers violated any department policies is still ongoing, he said.

Jeff Martin, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Online video shows bed bug on TTC Line 1 subway seat

A video circulating online appears to show a bed bug crawling on a seat aboard a TTC Line 1 subway train, raising renewed concerns about cleanliness on Toronto's transit system. The 14-second video,...

20m ago

12 charged in string of 'brutal' GTA home invasions and jewellery store robberies

Peel Regional Police have dismantled two violent and interconnected criminal networks responsible for a string of brutal home invasions and jewellery store robberies across the GTA — crimes that left...

7m ago

'Very brazen': Man fatally shot in Toronto's Carleton Village

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers are investigating an early-morning shooting homicide in the city's Carleton Village neighbourhood. Authorities were called to the Osler Street and Davenport Road...

28m ago

2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 near Markham Road

Two people are injured following a three-vehicle crash on the westbound Highway 401 in Scarborough. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers and other emergency crews were called to area of the highway...

2h ago

Top Stories

Online video shows bed bug on TTC Line 1 subway seat

A video circulating online appears to show a bed bug crawling on a seat aboard a TTC Line 1 subway train, raising renewed concerns about cleanliness on Toronto's transit system. The 14-second video,...

20m ago

12 charged in string of 'brutal' GTA home invasions and jewellery store robberies

Peel Regional Police have dismantled two violent and interconnected criminal networks responsible for a string of brutal home invasions and jewellery store robberies across the GTA — crimes that left...

7m ago

'Very brazen': Man fatally shot in Toronto's Carleton Village

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers are investigating an early-morning shooting homicide in the city's Carleton Village neighbourhood. Authorities were called to the Osler Street and Davenport Road...

28m ago

2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 near Markham Road

Two people are injured following a three-vehicle crash on the westbound Highway 401 in Scarborough. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers and other emergency crews were called to area of the highway...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:12
'Brazen' fatal shooting near Toronto police station suspected to be targeted

Toronto police say they suspect the fatal shooting that occurred just steps away from 11 Division station was targeted.

2h ago

2:57
TTC's new 'P.O.O.' title change met with mockery

The TTC's recent changes to fare inspectors were met with some laughs after commuters noticed its unfavourable acronym.

1h ago

0:28
Man killed in fatal shooting in Carleton Village neighbourhood

Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting in Toronto's Carleton Village neighbourhood.

4h ago

2:36
Uncertainty looms after ancient remains found in 2024 in east Toronto

It's been more than a year-and-a-half since ancient human remains were found below a public sidewalk on Withrow Avenue and City of Toronto staff and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation held a news conference to provide an update.

18h ago

0:35
Malcolm-Jamal Warner, ‘The Cosby Show’ actor, dead at 54

Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, most known for his role as Theo Huxtable on ‘The Cosby Show,' has died after an accidental drowning in Costa Rica.

22h ago

More Videos