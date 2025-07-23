Police say a Burlington man has been sentenced to life in prison following the 2023 murder of his wife.

Halton police say 73-year-old Sandor Somogyi was originally charged with first-degree murder after his wife was found dead in a Burlington residence on Jan. 13, 2023.

They say a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in April of this year.

Police say Somogyi appeared in court on Tuesday for sentencing, where a judge ruled that he would not be eligible for parole for 13 and a half years.

Police did not disclose the cause of death in the case.

Halton police say in a news release that they hope the outcome of the court proceedings “brings some measure of healing” to the community.