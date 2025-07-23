Burlington man gets life in prison following 2023 murder of his wife: police
Posted July 23, 2025 5:11 am.
Last Updated July 23, 2025 5:14 am.
Police say a Burlington man has been sentenced to life in prison following the 2023 murder of his wife.
Halton police say 73-year-old Sandor Somogyi was originally charged with first-degree murder after his wife was found dead in a Burlington residence on Jan. 13, 2023.
They say a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in April of this year.
Police say Somogyi appeared in court on Tuesday for sentencing, where a judge ruled that he would not be eligible for parole for 13 and a half years.
Police did not disclose the cause of death in the case.
Halton police say in a news release that they hope the outcome of the court proceedings “brings some measure of healing” to the community.