City council approves transit-priority lanes on Bathurst, Dufferin up to Bloor St.
Posted July 23, 2025 4:04 pm.
Last Updated July 23, 2025 4:06 pm.
City Council has voted to approve dedicated bus lanes on two of the city’s busiest downtown routes.
Following a lengthy debate at City Hall on Wednesday, council voted 18-5 and 20-3 in favour of a plan to install bus-only lanes on Bathurst and Dufferin streets from Bloor Street West down to Lake Shore Boulevard.
The plan initially called for the transit-priority lanes to extend up to Eglinton Avenue.
The plan is to have these dedicated bus-only lanes ready in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup when hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to descend on the city.
More to come