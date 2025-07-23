City council approves transit-priority lanes on Bathurst, Dufferin up to Bloor St.

A TTC streetcar is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted July 23, 2025 4:04 pm.

Last Updated July 23, 2025 4:06 pm.

City Council has voted to approve dedicated bus lanes on two of the city’s busiest downtown routes.

Following a lengthy debate at City Hall on Wednesday, council voted 18-5 and 20-3 in favour of a plan to install bus-only lanes on Bathurst and Dufferin streets from Bloor Street West down to Lake Shore Boulevard.

The plan initially called for the transit-priority lanes to extend up to Eglinton Avenue.

The plan is to have these dedicated bus-only lanes ready in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup when hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to descend on the city.

More to come

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Driver charged after shocking sidewalk stunt in Brampton

A Brampton man is facing charges after a video showing a car speeding down a sidewalk to bypass traffic went viral, sparking public outrage and a police investigation. The video, widely shared online,...

1h ago

GTA under heat warning as region braces for sweltering heat

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the GTA, including Toronto, with forecasters calling for two straight days of sun and soaring temperatures — and Thursday shaping up to be particularly...

1h ago

Judge rejects Trump administration effort to unseal Epstein grand jury records in Florida

A judge on Wednesday rejected a Trump administration request to unseal transcripts from grand jury investigations of Jeffrey Epstein years ago in Florida, though a similar request for the work of a different...

30m ago

House Democrats launch bid to subpoena Justice Department for Epstein files

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats launched a bid Wednesday to subpoena President Donald Trump's Justice Department for files in the sex trafficking investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, goading GOP lawmakers...

16m ago

Top Stories

Driver charged after shocking sidewalk stunt in Brampton

A Brampton man is facing charges after a video showing a car speeding down a sidewalk to bypass traffic went viral, sparking public outrage and a police investigation. The video, widely shared online,...

1h ago

GTA under heat warning as region braces for sweltering heat

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the GTA, including Toronto, with forecasters calling for two straight days of sun and soaring temperatures — and Thursday shaping up to be particularly...

1h ago

Judge rejects Trump administration effort to unseal Epstein grand jury records in Florida

A judge on Wednesday rejected a Trump administration request to unseal transcripts from grand jury investigations of Jeffrey Epstein years ago in Florida, though a similar request for the work of a different...

30m ago

House Democrats launch bid to subpoena Justice Department for Epstein files

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats launched a bid Wednesday to subpoena President Donald Trump's Justice Department for files in the sex trafficking investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, goading GOP lawmakers...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

0:49
Man dead in single-vehicle collision in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police confirmed a man has a died after a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga at the intersection of Cawthra Road and Dundas Street East.

7h ago

2:43
Heat event will arrive later this week

The next heat event is set to arrive on Thursday with the humidex reaching 42. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

2:27
City of Toronto not set to replace Twyn Rivers Drive bridge until 2027

Twyn Rivers Drive is a key connection between Scarborough and Pickering. A large part has been closed since mid-2024 due to structural concerns involving Stott's bridge. As Nick Westoll reports, the replacement work isn't set to begin until 2027.

22h ago

2:23
Peel police crack down on violent crime rings behind home invasions, robberies

Twelve arrests, dozens of victims, and millions in stolen goods. Peel police announce a second major takedown in two weeks, linking violent crime networks to brutal home invasions and robberies. One suspect remains on the run. Brandon Rowe reports.

18h ago

3:08
Remembering a rock star: Ozzy Osbourne passes away at 76

Heavy metal rocker Ozzy Osbourne has passed away at the age of 76. Stephanie Elam looks back at his life and legacy.

23h ago

More Videos