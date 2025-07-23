The Big Story

Obesity rates spiked, but what else happened to our bodies during the COVID-19 pandemic?

A closeup of a beam scale. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted July 23, 2025 7:20 am.

A McMaster University study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal found that obesity rates increased at a faster rate during the COVID-19 pandemic than they did before April 2020.

Young women aged 18-29 experienced the fastest increase at nine per cent over the the pandemic, compared to men in that age range at six per cent. The cross-sectional, multi-decade study used the body mass index (BMI) scale to measure obesity, while also acknowledging the scale’s limitations and inconsistencies.

But beyond the numbers, what exactly happened to young women’s bodies during a world-wide pandemic, and what does the BMI scale not show about how our bodies changed in a time of limited health resources and complete isolation.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Abbey Sharp, registered dietitian and host of the Bite Back podcast, to discuss the study’s findings and what lies in between the numbers shown on the scale.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Judge set to deliver ruling after turbulent sexual assault trial of five hockey players

Seven years after an encounter that put sports culture under a national microscope and sparked a new wave of conversations about consent, a judge is set to rule this week on whether the actions of five...

2h ago

Toronto braces for sweltering heat as temperatures soar midweek

Toronto is in for a stretch of sizzling summer weather, with forecasters calling for two straight days of sun and soaring temperatures — and Thursday shaping up to be particularly scorching. Wednesday...

50m ago

From robberies to shootings, more Toronto youth are turning to crime — and advocates are worried

Toronto is seeing a troubling rise in youth involvement in violent and high-risk crimes — from smash-and-grab robberies to shootings — raising alarm among community advocates. One youth worker says...

1h ago

Man dead after early-morning crash in Mississauga

A man has died following a single-vehicle collision early Wednesday morning in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to the scene at the intersection of Cawthra Road and Dundas Street East just after...

35m ago

Top Stories

Judge set to deliver ruling after turbulent sexual assault trial of five hockey players

Seven years after an encounter that put sports culture under a national microscope and sparked a new wave of conversations about consent, a judge is set to rule this week on whether the actions of five...

2h ago

Toronto braces for sweltering heat as temperatures soar midweek

Toronto is in for a stretch of sizzling summer weather, with forecasters calling for two straight days of sun and soaring temperatures — and Thursday shaping up to be particularly scorching. Wednesday...

50m ago

From robberies to shootings, more Toronto youth are turning to crime — and advocates are worried

Toronto is seeing a troubling rise in youth involvement in violent and high-risk crimes — from smash-and-grab robberies to shootings — raising alarm among community advocates. One youth worker says...

1h ago

Man dead after early-morning crash in Mississauga

A man has died following a single-vehicle collision early Wednesday morning in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to the scene at the intersection of Cawthra Road and Dundas Street East just after...

35m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
City of Toronto not set to replace Twyn Rivers Drive bridge until 2027

Twyn Rivers Drive is a key connection between Scarborough and Pickering. A large part has been closed since mid-2024 due to structural concerns involving Stott's bridge. As Nick Westoll reports, the replacement work isn't set to begin until 2027.

13h ago

2:23
Peel police crack down on violent crime rings behind home invasions, robberies

Twelve arrests, dozens of victims, and millions in stolen goods. Peel police announce a second major takedown in two weeks, linking violent crime networks to brutal home invasions and robberies. One suspect remains on the run. Brandon Rowe reports.

10h ago

3:08
Remembering a rock star: Ozzy Osbourne passes away at 76

Heavy metal rocker Ozzy Osbourne has passed away at the age of 76. Stephanie Elam looks back at his life and legacy.

14h ago

0:51
Bed bug spotted on TTC Line 1 subway train

Video circulating online shows a bed bug crawling on a TTC Line 1 subway seat.

17h ago

0:51
Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath frontman, dead at 76

British heavy metal singer, frontman of Black Sabbath and famously known as the 'Prince of Darkness,' Ozzy Osbourne has died at the age of 76.

16h ago

More Videos