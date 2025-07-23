Rogers Communications reports Q2 profit down amid acquisition and restructuring costs

TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. reported its second-quarter profit declined compared with a year ago as a result of higher restructuring, acquisition and other costs.

The company said it earned $148 million or 29 cents per diluted share attributable to shareholders for the quarter ended June 30.

The result was down from a profit of $394 million or 73 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the three-month period totalled $5.22 billion, up from $5.09 billion a year earlier.

The company said wireless service revenue was up one per cent from a year ago as its subscriber base grew, while wireless equipment revenue increased 13 per cent, primarily as a result of higher device sales to existing customers.

Media revenue rose 10 per cent, boosted by strong NHL playoff audiences on Sportsnet and the launch of the Warner Bros. Discovery suite of television channels. Cable revenue was up one per cent.

The company updated its financial guidance to reflect its deal to buy BCE Inc.’s 37.5 per cent stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment. That $4.7-billion acquisition, which closed July 1 after receiving the necessary regulatory and league approvals, made Rogers the majority owner of the sports conglomerate.

Rogers now expects service revenue to increase three to five per cent year-over-year in 2025, up from its previous forecast of zero to three per cent growth, as a result of the anticipated contribution from MLSE.

On an adjusted basis, Rogers says it earned $1.14 per diluted share, down from $1.16 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024.

Restructuring, acquisition and other costs totalled $238 million in the quarter, up from $90 million a year ago.

The results came as the company reported 61,000 total mobile phone net subscriber additions, including 35,000 postpaid — down from 112,000 postpaid additions in the same quarter last year.

Rogers’ monthly churn for net postpaid mobile subscribers — a measure of those who cancelled their service — was 1.00 per cent, down from 1.07 per cent during its previous second quarter.

The company recorded 26,000 prepaid net additions in the quarter, compared with 50,000 prepaid subscriber additions in the second quarter of 2024.

Meanwhile, Rogers’ mobile phone average monthly revenue per user was $55.45, down from $57.24 in the second quarter of the prior year.

Retail internet net additions totalled 26,000.

“In the second quarter, Rogers reported strong financial performance delivering growth in wireless, cable, and media,” said Rogers president and CEO Tony Staffieri in a press release.

“Combined with our team’s strong execution, we took meaningful steps to unlock value for shareholders by accelerating the deleveraging of our balance sheet and making our transformational investment in our world-class sports assets.”

