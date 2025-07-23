What to know about Parkinson’s disease after Ozzy Osbourne’s death

Flowers and messages are left by fans to commemorate the death of Ozzy Osbourne at the Black Sabbath Bridge in Birmingham, Wednesday, July 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 23, 2025 10:55 am.

Last Updated July 23, 2025 11:20 am.

Heavy metal rocker Ozzy Osbourne died this week at 76, just weeks after his farewell show and about five years after announcing he had Parkinson’s disease.

Here’s what to know about the disease:

What is Parkinson’s?

Parkinson’s is a neurologic disease that robs people of control over their movements. It typically starts with tremors and is characterized by slow movement, a shuffling gait, stiff limbs, balance problems and slurred speech.

Who gets it?

About 1 million Americans are living with Parkinson’s, and 10 million people worldwide, the Parkinson’s Foundation. estimates. It usually appears after age 60, although sometimes it can develop before age 50.

What causes Parkinson’s?

The exact cause isn’t known, but Parkinson’s develops when cells that produce one of the brain’s chemical messengers, called dopamine, begin to deteriorate and die.

Dopamine transports signals to parts of the brain that control movement. Parkinson’s symptoms appear after enough dopamine-producing cells die that there’s too little of this neurotransmitter in the brain.

According to the foundation, most experts believe genetic and environmental factors are behind the disease. Dozens of gene mutations linked to Parkinson’s have been discovered and genetics account for 10% to 15% of all cases. Other factors suspected of increasing the risk include head injuries, exposure to pesticides and herbicides and where you live.

Is there a cure?

There is no cure but there are treatments, including medications that affect dopamine levels and a surgically implanted tremor-blocking device. Patients also can benefit from physical and occupational therapy.

What’s the prognosis?

Symptoms worsen over time, usually slowly. The severity of symptoms and how quickly they progress varies widely between patients. In advanced cases, people may be unable to walk or care for themselves. They also can suffer from depression as well as memory and thinking problems.

While Parkinson’s itself isn’t considered fatal, people can die from complications of the disease, including lung problems as muscle weakness impedes the ability to cough and to swallow.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

The Associated Press

