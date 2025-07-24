2 pedestrians injured after vehicle topples pole in east end

A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 24, 2025 7:15 pm.

Two male pedestrians have been injured after a vehicle crashed into a pole and it fell on them in the city’s east end on Thursday night, police say.

It happened at Eastern and Rushbrooke avenues at around 6:05 p.m.

Both victims were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene. It’s not clear yet what caused the single-vehicle crash.

Eastern Avenue has been closed between Rushbrooke Avenue and Leslie Street.

