A cat named Leonardo da Pinchy doesn’t want your affection. He wants to steal your underwear

In this photo provided by Helen North, laundry-stealing cat Leo poses on Sept. 25, 2024, with some of the socks it has found and brought to its home in Auckland, New Zealand. (Helen North via AP)

By Charlotte Graham-mclay, The Associated Press

Posted July 24, 2025 4:51 am.

Last Updated July 24, 2025 5:14 am.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Most cat owners dread their pets bringing home mice or birds. But for the owners of one felonious feline in Auckland, New Zealand, there’s a worse shame — being the unwitting accomplice to an unstoppable one-cat crimewave.

His prolific laundry-pinching from clotheslines and bedrooms in the placid beachside neighborhood of Mairangi Bay has turned 15-month-old Leo into a local celebrity and earned him a new moniker. He now goes by Leonardo da Pinchy.

And he’s got expensive taste. His frequent hauls include silk boxer shorts, thick men’s work socks — preferably with clothespins still attached — and in one mortifying episode for his humans, a brand-new 300 New Zealand dollar ($181) cashmere sweater.

“My daughter was at home sick and she rang me at work saying, ’It’s bad, it’s bad, this is the worst thing he’s brought in, it’s really bad,” said Leo’s owner, Helen North. “Because it was beautiful. I was like, ‘Ooh, can I keep that?’ But I couldn’t.”

Instead, North turned to a neighborhood WhatsApp group to return Leo’s stolen goods to their rightful owners. Her usual message: “Are these your undies?”

But the pilfered stash kept piling up: socks (piles), underwear (loads) and even a 5-foot-long stuffed snake (bizarre). On one record-setting day, Leo returned with nine items, enough for a full outfit if you didn’t mind a mix of everything from baby clothes to menswear.

“He brought in a jersey this morning at 10 past 8,” North said. “The shops hadn’t even opened.”

With dozens of items unclaimed, the embarrassed owner took her search for Leo’s victims wider this month, posting photos of his hauls on a local Facebook page along with an apology and her address. Those who showed up to claim their belongings included a woman who recognized her pink and purple underpants and a boy whose beloved and missing sports jersey was helpfully identifiable by his name printed on the back.

The ire North expected over Leo’s cat burgling antics didn’t eventuate — although one of his targets, who is allergic to cats, now dries her laundry indoors.

“All of our neighbors think he’s amazing,” she said. “Some of them are quite put out that he hasn’t actually stolen anything of theirs.”

Still, North has tried everything to curb her cat’s laundry obsession, from attempting to keep him indoors to leaving out clothes at home for him to steal. No luck.

“He only wants stuff that he shouldn’t have,” she said, adding that she was also unwilling to risk an online suggestion that Leo simply needed another playmate.

“He might teach another cat to do this,” North said.

Leo’s life of crime began when he was first allowed outdoors a year ago. But his family hopes it’s just a juvenile phase.

“I hope he grows out of it because I don’t want to do this for like, 15 years,” North said. “This is a lot of admin.”

For now, on the streets of Mairangi Bay, Leonardo da Pinchy remains at large.

Charlotte Graham-mclay, The Associated Press



Top Stories

Heat warning in effect as Toronto temperatures climb above 30°C

Toronto residents are being urged to take precautions as a blast of extreme summer heat blankets the city Thursday and Friday, with dangerously high temperatures and humidex values pushing well into the...

1h ago

Ruling expected today in sexual assault trial of five hockey players

LONDON — An Ontario judge is set to deliver her ruling today in the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team, the culmination of a complex case that has fuelled...

8m ago

Mother and daughter accused of marriage scheme promising Canadian residency

Police in the Northern Indian state of Punjab have uncovered a marriage scheme involving a mother from India and her Canadian-based daughter, who allegedly targeted young Indian men with the hopes of getting...

11h ago

City council approves transit-priority lanes on Bathurst, Dufferin up to Bloor St.

City Council has voted to approve dedicated bus and streetcar lanes on two of the city's busiest downtown routes. Following a lengthy debate at City Hall on Wednesday, council voted 18-5 and 20-3 in...

15h ago

