Carney to talk major projects with Inuit leaders in Inuvik

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during the First Nations Summit at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., on Thursday, July 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Aaron Sousa, The Canadian Press

Posted July 24, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 24, 2025 8:12 am.

Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet with Inuit leaders today to discuss his government’s controversial major projects legislation.

The meeting of the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee will be co-hosted by Natan Obed, president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, in Inuvik, N.W.T.

Obed says Inuit have many questions about Bill C-5 and are hoping the meetings provide clarity on the role they play in a single Canadian economy.

The recently passed One Canadian Economy Act gives Ottawa the power to fast-track projects it deems to be in the national interest by sidestepping environmental protections and other legislation.

Indigenous leaders have accused the federal government of failing to consult with them adequately when the legislation was being drafted and amended, and Carney has promised to hold talks with First Nations, Inuit and Métis leaders to get input on how projects can proceed.

After Carney met with First Nations leaders in Ottawa last week, some chiefs said they were left with more questions than answers and no clear idea of how the government plans to implement its agenda.

In a video posted to social media Wednesday, Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty said the meeting is a forum for discussing how to move projects forward in a mutually beneficial manner while respecting Inuit sovereignty rights.

— With files from Alessia Passafiume in Ottawa

