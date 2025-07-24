NHL says acquitted players ‘ineligible’ to play in league pending further review

The NHL says five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team who were acquitted Thursday on all charges after a high-profile sexual assault trial are ineligible to play in the league while it reviews the judge’s findings.

The NHL says in a statement the allegations in the case were disturbing, even if not determined criminal.

The league also calls the behaviour at issue “unacceptable.”

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote were active NHL players at the time of their 2024 arrests, which came days after all four players were granted leave from their clubs.

The NHL Players’ Association says the acquitted players should have the opportunity to return to work.

It says the NHL’s declaration that the players are ineligible to play pending its analysis of the judge’s ruling is “inconsistent” with discipline procedures in their collective bargaining agreement.

The players association says it’s addressing this dispute with the league and has no further comment.

