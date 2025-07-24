NHL says acquitted players ‘ineligible’ to play in league pending further review

FILE - Philadelphia Flyers' goaltender Carter Hart in action during an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Canadian Press and News Staff

Posted July 24, 2025 7:43 pm.

The NHL says five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team who were acquitted Thursday on all charges after a high-profile sexual assault trial are ineligible to play in the league while it reviews the judge’s findings.

The NHL says in a statement the allegations in the case were disturbing, even if not determined criminal.

The league also calls the behaviour at issue “unacceptable.”

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote were active NHL players at the time of their 2024 arrests, which came days after all four players were granted leave from their clubs.

The NHL Players’ Association says the acquitted players should have the opportunity to return to work.

It says the NHL’s declaration that the players are ineligible to play pending its analysis of the judge’s ruling is “inconsistent” with discipline procedures in their collective bargaining agreement.

The players association says it’s addressing this dispute with the league and has no further comment.
.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team found not guilty of sexual assault

WARNING: The following story contains graphic content and descriptions which some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised. The high-profile sexual assault trial of five former members of...

1h ago

Toronto Public health warns of Hep A exposure at King Street West restaurant

Toronto Public Health (TPH) says it has confirmed a case of Hepatitis A in an employee working at Earls Kitchen and Bar at 601 King Street West. Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus is being...

4h ago

'Staff error' to blame after NDP mistakenly sends out press release saying Hockey Canada players convicted

Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles says a staff error is to blame after a London MPP mistakenly sent out a press release saying that the five Hockey Canada players who had been accused of sexual assault had...

4h ago

Thousands without power in Richmond Hill in midst of heat warning

Alectra Utilities says more than 4,500 customers are still without power in Richmond Hill. The outage, caused by equipment failure, is affecting homes and businesses. The latest outage map update...

0m ago

Top Stories

Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team found not guilty of sexual assault

WARNING: The following story contains graphic content and descriptions which some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised. The high-profile sexual assault trial of five former members of...

1h ago

Toronto Public health warns of Hep A exposure at King Street West restaurant

Toronto Public Health (TPH) says it has confirmed a case of Hepatitis A in an employee working at Earls Kitchen and Bar at 601 King Street West. Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus is being...

4h ago

'Staff error' to blame after NDP mistakenly sends out press release saying Hockey Canada players convicted

Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles says a staff error is to blame after a London MPP mistakenly sent out a press release saying that the five Hockey Canada players who had been accused of sexual assault had...

4h ago

Thousands without power in Richmond Hill in midst of heat warning

Alectra Utilities says more than 4,500 customers are still without power in Richmond Hill. The outage, caused by equipment failure, is affecting homes and businesses. The latest outage map update...

0m ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Five former Canadian world junior hockey players found not guilty on all charges

All five former Canadian world junior hockey players have been found not guilty on all charges related to accusations of sexual assault.

5h ago

3:20
Wrestler Hulk Hogan dead at 71 following cardiac arrest

TV wrestler Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71 after suffering from cardiac arrest. Stephanie Elam reports.

7h ago

1:05
Criminal lawyer identified as victim of Brampton shooting

Brampton criminal lawyer Manbir Sodhi was identified as the victim of a shooting that left him with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

9h ago

1:42
Hockey Canada trial: Supporters gather outside courtroom ahead of verdict

Supporters of E.M., the woman at the centre of the sexual assault allegations against five former World Junior hockey players, stood firmly outside a London courtroom ahead of the judge's verdict.

10h ago

3:03
Heat warnings issued for the GTA

Heat warnings have been issued for the GTA as temperatures are expected to reach 34 degrees Thursday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos