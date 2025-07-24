Sentencing hearing continues for ‘Freedom Convoy’ leaders Lich, Barber

The sentencing hearing for “Freedom Convoy” leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues in Ottawa today, months after the two were found guilty of mischief.

Lich’s lawyer Lawrence Greenspon is expected to deliver sentencing submissions during this morning’s hearing.

A Crown prosecutor is expected to respond to defence submissions before the judge begins her deliberations.

The Crown is seeking a prison sentence of seven years for Lich and eight years for Barber, who was also found guilty of counselling others to disobey a court order.

Barber’s lawyer Diane Magas said she wants an absolute discharge for her client because he has been on bail for the last three and a half years without incident.

Lich and Barber were both found guilty of mischief in April for their key roles in the convoy protest, which saw activists fill much of downtown Ottawa for three weeks beginning in late January 2022 to protest vaccine mandates and other pandemic measures.