‘Staff error’ to blame after NDP mistakenly sends out press release saying Hockey Canada players convicted

Peggy Sattler, Official Oppostion critic for Colleges and Universities speaks during a press conference at Queen’s Park in Toronto, on Monday, Feb 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 24, 2025 3:42 pm.

Last Updated July 24, 2025 3:46 pm.

Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles says a staff error is to blame after a London MPP mistakenly sent out a press release saying that the five Hockey Canada players who had been accused of sexual assault had been found guilty.

London West MPP Peggy Sattler sent out the press release moments before the verdict even started to be delivered, saying the verdict was “a rare moment of justice for survivors of gender-based and sexual violence.”

The press release also highlighted a bill to designate the third week of September as Consent Awareness Week which would create an annual opportunity to promote consent education in communities, schools and workplaces.

The press release was retracted shortly after.

Stiles told CityNews they often prepare different versions of a release and “they put out the wrong release before [it] was out. And obviously that shouldn’t have happened.”

“We think about it ahead of time, as we all should, how we’re going to approach issues, especially difficult issues like this …. Media does the same thing. You think a bit ahead of time about what your response is going to be, or how you’re going to talk about the story, depending on the result. We do the same thing, and a staff person put out the wrong version.”

Sattler later sent out a second statement, again prior to the verdict being delivered, saying, “This is a difficult moment for survivors everywhere.”

“This trial has reignited dialogue about the importance of consent education across our province and within our institutions. It is a stark reminder of the systemic challenges that survivors face when seeking justice and the work that lies ahead.”

When the second statement was released, Justice Maria Carroccia was still in the process of reading her decision and the verdict had not been rendered.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote were all found not guilty to sexual assault in an encounter that took place in a London, Ont., hotel room in the early hours of June 19, 2018.

Carroccia began the reading of her decision by saying the complainant in the case did not present credible testimony.

In response to the second statement being released, Stiles said, “I think we know that the judge has said that she’s going to be waiving the charges, as I understand.”

Stiles added, “What I hope comes from this is actually more of an emphasis on conversation about what constitutes consent … I think we need it, particularly in our colleges, our universities, our schools and our sports teams.”

“We’ve seen this kind of thing happen far too often, and I think it’s time to have a real conversation about what constitutes consent. And the trial itself … there was a lot of ups and downs and ins and outs to that trial, very complicated situation.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team found not guilty of sexual assault

WARNING: The following story contains graphic content and descriptions which some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised. The high-profile sexual assault trial of five former members of...

59m ago

Toronto Public health warns of Hep A exposure at King Street West restaurant

Toronto Public Health (TPH) says it has confirmed a case of Hepatitis A in an employee working at Earls Kitchen and Bar at 601 King Street West. Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus is being...

2h ago

French President Macron says France will recognize Palestine as a state

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday that France will recognize Palestine as a state, in a bold diplomatic move amid snowballing global anger over people starving...

56m ago

Hulk Hogan, wrestling icon and pop culture powerhouse, dies at 71

Hulk Hogan, the larger-than-life wrestling superstar who helped catapult professional wrestling into mainstream culture during the 1980s and beyond, has died at the age of 71. Authorities in Clearwater,...

5h ago

Top Stories

Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team found not guilty of sexual assault

WARNING: The following story contains graphic content and descriptions which some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised. The high-profile sexual assault trial of five former members of...

59m ago

Toronto Public health warns of Hep A exposure at King Street West restaurant

Toronto Public Health (TPH) says it has confirmed a case of Hepatitis A in an employee working at Earls Kitchen and Bar at 601 King Street West. Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus is being...

2h ago

French President Macron says France will recognize Palestine as a state

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday that France will recognize Palestine as a state, in a bold diplomatic move amid snowballing global anger over people starving...

56m ago

Hulk Hogan, wrestling icon and pop culture powerhouse, dies at 71

Hulk Hogan, the larger-than-life wrestling superstar who helped catapult professional wrestling into mainstream culture during the 1980s and beyond, has died at the age of 71. Authorities in Clearwater,...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Five former Canadian world junior hockey players found not guilty on all charges

All five former Canadian world junior hockey players have been found not guilty on all charges related to accusations of sexual assault.

2h ago

3:20
Wrestler Hulk Hogan dead at 71 following cardiac arrest

TV wrestler Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71 after suffering from cardiac arrest. Stephanie Elam reports.

5h ago

1:05
Criminal lawyer identified as victim of Brampton shooting

Brampton criminal lawyer Manbir Sodhi was identified as the victim of a shooting that left him with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

7h ago

1:42
Hockey Canada trial: Supporters gather outside courtroom ahead of verdict

Supporters of E.M., the woman at the centre of the sexual assault allegations against five former World Junior hockey players, stood firmly outside a London courtroom ahead of the judge's verdict.

7h ago

3:03
Heat warnings issued for the GTA

Heat warnings have been issued for the GTA as temperatures are expected to reach 34 degrees Thursday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

22h ago

More Videos