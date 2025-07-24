Statistics Canada reports May retail sales down 1.1 per cent at $69.2 billion

Pickup trucks are pictured at an automotive dealership in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. DesRosiers Automotive Consultants say July sales bounced back after a flat performance a month earlier due to software outage at dealerships. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 24, 2025 9:08 am.

Last Updated July 24, 2025 10:18 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says retail sales decreased 1.1 per cent to $69.2 billion in May, driven by sales declines at motor vehicle and parts dealers.

However, the agency says its preliminary figures for June point to an increase of 1.6 per cent for that month.

For May, three of nine subsectors were down as sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers decreased 3.6 per cent, led by 4.6 per cent lower sales at new car dealers.

Core retail sales, which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers, were relatively unchanged in May.

The only subsector within core retail sales to post a decline was food and beverage retailers, down 1.2 per cent, led by lower sales at beer, wine and liquor retailers, along with supermarkets and other grocery retailers. Building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers rose 1.9 per cent.

In volume terms, overall retail sales decreased 1.4 per cent in May.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2025.

The Canadian Press

