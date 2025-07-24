The Big Story

What’s happening with Canada’s tourism industry, and how is it impacting our economy?

A Niagara tour boat to the falls approaches the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ont. on July 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted July 24, 2025 7:11 am.

We are in the height of summer travel season, but given the ongoing trade tensions with the United States, are plans being detoured?

If you read the headlines around the latest Statistics Canada data, it paints a bleak cross-border travel picture, but that doesn’t necessarily show the full truth behind the industry as a whole.

In fact, data from Destination Canada shows a major increase in overseas markets looking to our country as a place to visit – and also, a keen interest in exploring our own backyard.

Host Melanie Ng speaks with Joe Amati, Senior Executive Director, Global Market and Brand Intelligence with Destination Canada, about tourism trends and how the sector is offering one of Canada’s highest growth export opportunities.

