2 women wanted after $13K of goods allegedly stolen from Trinity-Bellwoods store

Photos of Veta Caldarar and Flori Ciurar, wanted in connection of alleged theft of goods from a Trinity-Bellwoods store on July 15, 2025. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted July 25, 2025 12:13 pm.

Toronto police are searching for two women in connection with the alleged theft of goods from a downtown store.

Investigators say two women entered a store in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area around 1:30 p.m. on July 15.

They say the women distracted store employees as they allegedly stole items from the store, valued at almost $13,000.

Police are searching for Veta Caldarar, 55, and Flori Ciurar, 35, both of Toronto. They are wanted for theft over $5,000 and failing to comply with an undertaking. Caldarar is also wanted for failing to comply with a probation order.

Caldarar is described as five-feet-four with a large build and black hair. Ciurar is described as five feet tall with a medium build and black hair.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the police.

Top Stories

Speed camera cut down near Jane and St. Clair in latest incident of vandalism

A speed camera on Rockcliffe Boulevard near Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue is the latest one to be damaged in Toronto. Toronto police confirmed the camera has been cut down and the incident is under...

1h ago

Toronto's new 'renoviction' bylaw rolls out next week

Toronto's bylaw aimed at preventing unnecessary evictions in order to hike up rents under the guise of renovations will go into effect next week. Starting July 31, landlords will need a licence before...

1h ago

Trump says he hasn't 'had a lot of luck' with Canada ahead of latest tariff deadline

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday his administration hasn't "had a lot of luck with Canada" in its trade negotiations, tempering expectations of a deal ahead of next week's deadline...

19m ago

Health Canada recalls 600K electrical outlets sold across Canada over last decade

Health Canada is recalling more than 600,000 electrical outlets sold across Canada over the last decade due to a possible fire hazard. The federal agency says three models of Electrical Devices Ground...

5m ago

