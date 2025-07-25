2 women wanted after $13K of goods allegedly stolen from Trinity-Bellwoods store

Toronto police are searching for two women in connection with the alleged theft of goods from a downtown store.

Investigators say two women entered a store in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area around 1:30 p.m. on July 15.

They say the women distracted store employees as they allegedly stole items from the store, valued at almost $13,000.

Police are searching for Veta Caldarar, 55, and Flori Ciurar, 35, both of Toronto. They are wanted for theft over $5,000 and failing to comply with an undertaking. Caldarar is also wanted for failing to comply with a probation order.

Caldarar is described as five-feet-four with a large build and black hair. Ciurar is described as five feet tall with a medium build and black hair.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the police.