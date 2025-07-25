Annex hair salon owner charged with sexual assault

The owner of a hair salon that has been operating in the Annex area for more than 20 years has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation, Toronto police say.

The accused is the owner of ‘Alex Cuts’ on Bloor Street West near Dalton Road.

Police allege a male youth went to the salon for a haircut in September 2023 and was sexually assaulted by the accused. The same person went to the salon on July 3, 2025 and the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the victim again.

Alexander Ghorbani, 63, of Toronto was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of sexual assault.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Police have released Ghorbani’s photo and are concerned there may me other alleged victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.