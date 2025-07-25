Bus traveling from Lima to Peru’s Amazon overturns on highway in the Andes, killing at least 18

By The Associated Press

Posted July 25, 2025 10:28 pm.

Last Updated July 25, 2025 11:06 pm.

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A bus traveling from Lima to Peru’s Amazon region overturned on a highway in the Andes Mountains, leaving at least 18 people dead and 48 injured, authorities said Friday.

The double-decker bus belonging to the company “Expreso Molina Líder Internacional” went off the road and fell down a slope in the district of Palca, Junín region, Junin’s health director Clifor Curipaco told reporters. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident.

Videos broadcast on local television showed the bus split in two, while firefighters and police tried to rescue the injured.

It was not the first fatal bus accident in 2025, another bus fell into a river on Jan. 3, leaving six people dead and 32 injured.

A study by the Attorney General’s Office found that d river recklessness and excessive speed are the main causes of accidents in Peru.

Road transportation is poorly monitored by authorities in Peru, and emergency assistance is so slow and disorganized. In 2024, there were approximately 3,173 deaths as a result of traffic accidents in the South American country, according to official data from the Death Information System.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto's new 'renoviction' bylaw rolls out next week

Toronto's bylaw aimed at preventing unnecessary evictions in order to hike up rents under the guise of renovations will go into effect next week. Starting July 31, landlords will need a licence before...

11h ago

Speed camera cut down near Jane and St. Clair in latest incident of vandalism

A speed camera on Rockcliffe Boulevard near Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue is the latest one to be damaged in Toronto. Toronto police confirmed the camera has been cut down and the incident is under...

10h ago

U.S. imposing 20.56% anti-dumping duties on Canadian softwood

VANCOUVER — British Columbia lumber organizations are condemning the decision by the U.S. Commerce Department to raise anti-dumping duties on Canadian softwood to 20.56 per cent, calling them unjustified,...

4h ago

Israeli ambassador rejects PM Carney's criticism of aid delivery in Gaza

OTTAWA — Israel’s ambassador in Ottawa has issued a statement rejecting Canada’s “condemnation” of humanitarian aid delivery in Gaza. The statement from Ambassador Iddo Moed urges Canada to keep...

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto's new 'renoviction' bylaw rolls out next week

Toronto's bylaw aimed at preventing unnecessary evictions in order to hike up rents under the guise of renovations will go into effect next week. Starting July 31, landlords will need a licence before...

11h ago

Speed camera cut down near Jane and St. Clair in latest incident of vandalism

A speed camera on Rockcliffe Boulevard near Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue is the latest one to be damaged in Toronto. Toronto police confirmed the camera has been cut down and the incident is under...

10h ago

U.S. imposing 20.56% anti-dumping duties on Canadian softwood

VANCOUVER — British Columbia lumber organizations are condemning the decision by the U.S. Commerce Department to raise anti-dumping duties on Canadian softwood to 20.56 per cent, calling them unjustified,...

4h ago

Israeli ambassador rejects PM Carney's criticism of aid delivery in Gaza

OTTAWA — Israel’s ambassador in Ottawa has issued a statement rejecting Canada’s “condemnation” of humanitarian aid delivery in Gaza. The statement from Ambassador Iddo Moed urges Canada to keep...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
Trump hints that trade deal with Canada might not happen

We are just a week away from August 1st, when Donald Trump is threatening to bring in strict new international tariffs. As Glen McGregor explains, the U.S. President is hinting that trade talks with Canada aren't going well.

8h ago

0:43
Popular Toronto restaurant exposed to Hepatitis A

Toronto Public Health is warning of an exposure of Hepatitis A at a popular King Street West restaurant.

12h ago

0:57
Canada 'not really into negotiation': Trump on Aug. 1 tariff deadline

U.S. President Donald Trump says Canada hasn't been 'into negotiation' on a new trade deal as the August 1 deadline approaches, signaling Canada may pay a standard tariff rate if a deal isn't reached.

13h ago

0:35
Vehicles at Etobicoke car dealership catch fire in early morning blaze

Toronto police are investigating the cause of a fire at a car dealership in Etobicoke that set ablaze three vehicles.

15h ago

4:47
Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team found not guilty of sexual assault

Five former players of Canada's world junior hockey team have been found not guilty of sexual assault. Our Michelle Mackey has more on the verdict in this high-profile trial.

More Videos