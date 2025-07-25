Caitlin Clark’s WNBA rookie card fetches $660,000 at auction in a record-breaking sale

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark reacts on the sideline during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 25, 2025 11:02 am.

Last Updated July 25, 2025 11:18 am.

Caitlin Clark has set yet another record, this time with her 2024 WNBA rookie card selling for the most money yet for a female athlete at a public auction.

Clark’s Rookie Royalty WNBA Flawless Logowoman 1/1 card sold Thursday night for $660,000. That sale price tops the previous mark of $366,000 for Clark’s 2024 Panini Prizm WNBA Signatures Gold Vinyl 1/1 PSA 10 in March.

The card that sold Thursday night is signed and inscribed with Clark’s scoring total for her rookie season. The card also includes a Logowoman patch seen on WNBA jerseys, making such cards a top pick for collectors. This card entered extended bidding at $336,000 before reaching the final sale price.

The Flawless Logowoman was one of seven Clark cards sold at Fanatics Collect on Thursday night and one of four cards from Panini America’s 2024 Rookie Royalty WNBA collection.

Now 14 cards featuring Clark have sold at public auction easily topping her salary this season with the Indiana Fever, with the latest going for more than Clark is scheduled to make over her rookie contract with Indiana.

This mark may be challenged Aug. 9 when an Immaculate Logowoman 1/1 Clark card is scheduled for sale. The price for that card was at $180,000 on Thursday night before a buyer’s premium on 17 bids.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

The Associated Press

