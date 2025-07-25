CN train derailment halts some passenger trains in southwestern Ontario: Via Rail

A man walks into central station next to CN headquarters in Montreal, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 25, 2025 1:03 pm.

An investigation is underway after a Canadian National Railway Co. train derailed in southwestern Ontario this morning, halting passenger train service.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it is sending a team of investigators to Paris, Ont., to gather evidence and determine what happened.

CN says about two dozen railcars and one locomotive derailed and remained upright with no reports of injuries, leaks, spills or fires and no blocked crossings.

Via Rail says rail traffic has been “completely halted” in the surrounding area and there are significant service disruptions.

The railway company says affected routes have either been cancelled or will operate on alternative tracks.

It says affected passengers will be informed directly of the changes, and they are advised to check the status of their trains online.

