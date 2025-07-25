3 vehicles catch fire in parking lot of Etobicoke dealership

Toronto police are investigating the cause of a fire at a car dealership in Etobicoke that set ablaze three vehicles.

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted July 25, 2025 7:42 am.

Last Updated July 25, 2025 9:00 am.

Toronto police are investigating after three vehicles caught fire outside a dealership in Etobicoke early Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the parking lot of the dealership on Dundas Street West near The East Mall just after 5:30 a.m.

Toronto Fire says when crews arrived, they saw a vehicle engulfed in flames, which then spread to two other cars.

The fire has since been extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Several vehicles caught fire in the parking lot of a car dealership on Dundas Street West near The East Mall on July 25, 2025
Several vehicles caught fire in the parking lot of a car dealership on Dundas Street West near The East Mall on July 25, 2025. (Ricardo Alfonso/CityNews)
