3 vehicles catch fire in parking lot of Etobicoke dealership
Posted July 25, 2025 7:42 am.
Last Updated July 25, 2025 9:00 am.
Toronto police are investigating after three vehicles caught fire outside a dealership in Etobicoke early Friday morning.
Firefighters were called to the parking lot of the dealership on Dundas Street West near The East Mall just after 5:30 a.m.
Toronto Fire says when crews arrived, they saw a vehicle engulfed in flames, which then spread to two other cars.
The fire has since been extinguished, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.