3 vehicles catch fire in parking lot of Etobicoke dealership

Toronto police are investigating after three vehicles caught fire outside a dealership in Etobicoke early Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the parking lot of the dealership on Dundas Street West near The East Mall just after 5:30 a.m.

Toronto Fire says when crews arrived, they saw a vehicle engulfed in flames, which then spread to two other cars.

The fire has since been extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.