Federal government posts $6.5 billion deficit in April, May

The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa is seen past construction cranes on May 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 25, 2025 11:00 am.

Last Updated July 25, 2025 11:18 am.

The federal government posted a $6.5 billion deficit in the first two months of the fiscal year.

The result for the April-to-May period compared with a $3.8 billion deficit for the same stretch last year.

Revenues increased $26 million, virtually unchanged from the prior year, as increases in customs import duties and pollution pricing proceeds to be returned to Canadians were largely offset by a decrease in revenues from corporate income and goods and services taxes.

The Finance Department says program expenses excluding net actuarial losses rose $2.9 billion, or four per cent.

Public debt charges increased $400 million, or 3.8 per cent, due to an increase in the stock of marketable bonds and higher consumer price index adjustments on real return bonds.

Net actuarial losses fell $600 million, or 46.8 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump says he hasn't 'had a lot of luck' with Canada ahead of latest tariff deadline

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump says his administration hasn't "had a lot of luck with Canada" in its trade negotiations ahead of next week's deadline to avert tariffs. Trump says his administration...

33m ago

Support for Doug Ford, PCs highest in seven-plus years, according to latest poll

A new survey finds Doug Ford and the Conservatives are enjoying their highest level of support among Ontarians. Abacus Data polling shows 50 per cent of committed voters would cast a ballot for the...

15m ago

OPP investigating drowning of 3-year-old child at Sandbanks Provincial Park

Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating after a three-year-old child drowned at a provincial park on Thursday. Police say officers were sent to Sandbanks Provincial Park at around 5:30...

1h ago

3 vehicles catch fire in parking lot of Etobicoke dealership

Toronto police are investigating after three vehicles caught fire outside a dealership in Etobicoke early Friday morning. Firefighters were called to the parking lot of the dealership on Dundas Street...

2h ago

Top Stories

Trump says he hasn't 'had a lot of luck' with Canada ahead of latest tariff deadline

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump says his administration hasn't "had a lot of luck with Canada" in its trade negotiations ahead of next week's deadline to avert tariffs. Trump says his administration...

33m ago

Support for Doug Ford, PCs highest in seven-plus years, according to latest poll

A new survey finds Doug Ford and the Conservatives are enjoying their highest level of support among Ontarians. Abacus Data polling shows 50 per cent of committed voters would cast a ballot for the...

15m ago

OPP investigating drowning of 3-year-old child at Sandbanks Provincial Park

Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating after a three-year-old child drowned at a provincial park on Thursday. Police say officers were sent to Sandbanks Provincial Park at around 5:30...

1h ago

3 vehicles catch fire in parking lot of Etobicoke dealership

Toronto police are investigating after three vehicles caught fire outside a dealership in Etobicoke early Friday morning. Firefighters were called to the parking lot of the dealership on Dundas Street...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

4:47
Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team found not guilty of sexual assault

Five former players of Canada's world junior hockey team have been found not guilty of sexual assault. Our Michelle Mackey has more on the verdict in this high-profile trial.

17h ago

2:04
Five former Canadian world junior hockey players found not guilty on all charges

All five former Canadian world junior hockey players have been found not guilty on all charges related to accusations of sexual assault.

20h ago

3:20
Wrestler Hulk Hogan dead at 71 following cardiac arrest

TV wrestler Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71 after suffering from cardiac arrest. Stephanie Elam reports.

22h ago

1:05
Criminal lawyer identified as victim of Brampton shooting

Brampton criminal lawyer Manbir Sodhi was identified as the victim of a shooting that left him with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

1:42
Hockey Canada trial: Supporters gather outside courtroom ahead of verdict

Supporters of E.M., the woman at the centre of the sexual assault allegations against five former World Junior hockey players, stood firmly outside a London courtroom ahead of the judge's verdict.

More Videos