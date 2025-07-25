Federal government posts $6.5 billion deficit in April, May

The federal government posted a $6.5 billion deficit in the first two months of the fiscal year.

The result for the April-to-May period compared with a $3.8 billion deficit for the same stretch last year.

Revenues increased $26 million, virtually unchanged from the prior year, as increases in customs import duties and pollution pricing proceeds to be returned to Canadians were largely offset by a decrease in revenues from corporate income and goods and services taxes.

The Finance Department says program expenses excluding net actuarial losses rose $2.9 billion, or four per cent.

Public debt charges increased $400 million, or 3.8 per cent, due to an increase in the stock of marketable bonds and higher consumer price index adjustments on real return bonds.

Net actuarial losses fell $600 million, or 46.8 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2025.

