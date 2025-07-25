How to watch two meteor showers peak together in late July

This image provided by NASA shows comet 96P Machholz which orbits the Sun about every 6 years, and is suspected to cause the Southern Delta Aquariids meteor showers. (NASA/ESA/SOHO via AP)

By Christina Larson, The Associated Press

Posted July 25, 2025 9:57 am.

Last Updated July 25, 2025 11:21 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s almost time for summer’s meteor shower duet.

The Southern Delta Aquariid and the Alpha Capricornid meteor showers peak at the same time — in the early morning of July 30.

Without too much interference from moonlight — the waxing moon will be only about a quarter full — the meteors should appear bright and clear in regions away from city lights.

With each shower expected to produce up to a dozen visible meteors per hour under dark skies, the doubleheader means the total number of meteors “do add up,” said Thaddeus LaCoursiere, planetarium program coordinator at the Bell Museum in St. Paul, Minnesota.

“Look for flashes of light in the night sky,” he said, adding that both are “very nice classic meteor showers.”

The Alpha Capricornids — produced by slower-moving meteors — may have tails that linger slightly longer in the sky, said Nick Moskovitz of the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Viewing of each shower lasts through August 12.

What is a meteor shower?

As the Earth orbits the sun, several times a year it passes through debris left by passing comets and sometimes asteroids.

The source of the Delta Aquariids is debris from comet 96P/Machholz. The Alpha Capricornids stem from the comet 169P/NEAT.

When these fast-moving space rocks enter Earth’s atmosphere, the debris encounters new resistance from the air and becomes very hot, eventually burning up.

Sometimes the surrounding air glows briefly, leaving behind a fiery tail — the end of a “shooting star.”

You don’t need special equipment to see the various meteor showers that flash across annually, just a spot away from city lights.

How to view a meteor shower

The best time to watch a meteor shower is in the early predawn hours when the moon is low in the sky.

Competing sources of light — such as a bright moon or artificial glow — are the main obstacles to a clear view of meteors. Cloudless nights when the moon wanes smallest are optimal viewing opportunities.

And keep looking up, not down. Your eyes will be better adapted to spot shooting stars if you aren’t checking your phone.

When is the next meteor shower?

The next major meteor shower, the Perseids, peaks in mid August.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Christina Larson, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Trump says he hasn't 'had a lot of luck' with Canada ahead of latest tariff deadline

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump says his administration hasn't "had a lot of luck with Canada" in its trade negotiations ahead of next week's deadline to avert tariffs. Trump says his administration...

33m ago

Support for Doug Ford, PCs highest in seven-plus years, according to latest poll

A new survey finds Doug Ford and the Conservatives are enjoying their highest level of support among Ontarians. Abacus Data polling shows 50 per cent of committed voters would cast a ballot for the...

15m ago

OPP investigating drowning of 3-year-old child at Sandbanks Provincial Park

Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating after a three-year-old child drowned at a provincial park on Thursday. Police say officers were sent to Sandbanks Provincial Park at around 5:30...

1h ago

3 vehicles catch fire in parking lot of Etobicoke dealership

Toronto police are investigating after three vehicles caught fire outside a dealership in Etobicoke early Friday morning. Firefighters were called to the parking lot of the dealership on Dundas Street...

2h ago

