Provincial police have arrested and charged a Niagara Region man in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

Authorities say they seized approximately four kilograms of cocaine from a vehicle during a traffic stop on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) at Erin Mills Parkway in Mississauga.

The driver, 27-year-old Rocco Laurenti, was charged on Thursday with possession of an illegal substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court on July 25, 2025.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.