Niagara Region man, 27, charged after police seize 4 kg of cocaine from vehicle
Posted July 25, 2025 6:00 pm.
Provincial police have arrested and charged a Niagara Region man in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.
Authorities say they seized approximately four kilograms of cocaine from a vehicle during a traffic stop on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) at Erin Mills Parkway in Mississauga.
The driver, 27-year-old Rocco Laurenti, was charged on Thursday with possession of an illegal substance for the purpose of trafficking.
He is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court on July 25, 2025.
Police say an investigation is ongoing.