Seeing yellow: Massive police presence highly visible ahead of Trump’s visit to Scotland

Police guard the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland, Friday, July 25, 2025, ahead of President Trump's visit Scotland. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

By Kwiyeon Ha And Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Posted July 25, 2025 8:35 am.

Last Updated July 25, 2025 10:26 am.

TURNBERRY, Scotland (AP) — It may not be typical golf attire, but one of the most ubiquitous outfits seen on U.S. President Donald Trump ‘s golf course Friday ahead of his visit was the reflective yellow vest worn by Scottish police.

The standard issue garb that is far removed from the traditional Turnberry tartan was highly visible on the dunes, the beaches and the grass as thousands of officers secured the course in advance of protests planned during the president’s visit to two of his Scottish golf resorts.

Trump was expected to arrive Friday evening to a mix of respect and ridicule.

His visit requires a major police operation that will cost Scottish taxpayers millions of pounds as protests are planned over the weekend. The union representing officers is concerned they are already overworked and will be diverted from their normal duties and some residents are not happy about the cost.

“Why isn’t he paying for it himself? He’s coming for golf, isn’t he?” said Merle Fertuson, a solo protester in Edinburgh holding a hand-drawn cardboard sign that featured a foolishly-grinning Trump likeness in a tuxedo. “It’s got nothing whatsoever to do with public money, either U.S. or U.K.”

Policing for Trump’s four-day visit to the U.K. in 2018 cost more than 14 million pounds ($19 million), according to Freedom of Information figures. That included more than 3 million pounds ($4 million) spent for his two-day golf trip to Turnberry, the historic course and hotel in southwest Scotland that he bought in 2014.

Police Scotland would not discuss how many officers were being deployed for operational reasons and only said the costs would be “considerable.”

“The visit will require a significant police operation using local, national and specialist resources from across Police Scotland, supported by colleagues from other U.K. police forces as part of mutual aid arrangements,” Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond said.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney said the visit would not be detrimental to policing.

“It’s nonsensical to say it won’t impact it,” said David Kennedy, general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation, the officers’ union.

Kennedy said he expects about 5,000 officers to take part in the operation.

He said a force reduction in recent years has police working 12-hour shifts. Communities that are understaffed will be left behind with even fewer officers during Trump’s visit.

“We want the president of the United States to be able to come to Scotland. That’s not what this is about,” Kennedy said. “It’s the current state of the police service and the numbers we have causes great difficulty.

The Stop Trump Scotland group has planned demonstrations Saturday in Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dumfries. The group encouraged people to “show Trump exactly what we think of him in Scotland.”

Trump should receive a much warmer welcome from U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is expected to meet with him during the visit. Swinney, the left-leaning head of Scottish government and former Trump critic, also plans to meet with the president.

___

Melley reported from London. Will Weissert contributed from Edinburgh.

Kwiyeon Ha And Brian Melley, The Associated Press





Top Stories

Trump says he hasn't 'had a lot of luck' with Canada ahead of latest tariff deadline

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump says his administration hasn't "had a lot of luck with Canada" in its trade negotiations ahead of next week's deadline to avert tariffs. Trump says his administration...

33m ago

Support for Doug Ford, PCs highest in seven-plus years, according to latest poll

A new survey finds Doug Ford and the Conservatives are enjoying their highest level of support among Ontarians. Abacus Data polling shows 50 per cent of committed voters would cast a ballot for the...

15m ago

OPP investigating drowning of 3-year-old child at Sandbanks Provincial Park

Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating after a three-year-old child drowned at a provincial park on Thursday. Police say officers were sent to Sandbanks Provincial Park at around 5:30...

1h ago

3 vehicles catch fire in parking lot of Etobicoke dealership

Toronto police are investigating after three vehicles caught fire outside a dealership in Etobicoke early Friday morning. Firefighters were called to the parking lot of the dealership on Dundas Street...

2h ago

