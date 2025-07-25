Surging Blue Jays beat slumping Tigers in a matchup of 1st-place teams

Ernie Clement hits a three-run home run against the Detroit Tigers on July 24, 2025. Photo: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.

By Larry Lage, The Associated Press

Posted July 25, 2025 5:19 am.

Last Updated July 25, 2025 5:20 am.

Ernie Clement and Joey Loperfido hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning to help the surging Toronto Blue Jays rout the slumping Detroit Tigers 11-4 on Thursday night in a matchup of first-place teams going in opposite directions.

The AL East-leading Blue Jays have won 19 of their last 24 games, and the AL Central-leading Tigers have lost 10 of 11.

Clement’s three-run home run gave Toronto a 4-1 lead, and Loperfido followed with a soaring, solo shot to right field.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a game-tying double in the sixth to bring home the first of five runs in the inning. Guerrero’s RBI double in the four-run seventh helped the Blue Jays pull away with a 9-1 lead.

The Blue Jays didn’t let up, going ahead 11-1 in the eighth on Nathan Lukes’ two-run homer.

Jahmai Jones hit a solo homer to give Detroit a 1-0 lead in the first. The Tigers didn’t generate more offense until it was too late in the ninth, when Spencer Torkeson hit his 22nd homer in a three-run inning against right-hander Chad Green.

Eric Lauer (6-2) allowed one run on five hits without a walk while striking out six in a season-high eight innings.

Reese Olson (4-4) gave up five runs on six hits and two walks over 5 2/3 innings after throwing four scoreless innings. Dietrich Enns replaced him and got roughed up, allowing four runs. Geoff Hartlieb gave up two more runs in one inning after being recalled from Triple-A Toledo to replace right-hander Carlos Hernandez, who was designated for assignment.

The Blue Jays have now won nine straight series openers and are 22-13 in the first game of a series this season.

Toronto RHP Jose Berrios (6-4) and Detroit RHP Keider Montero (4-2) are the probable pitchers on Friday in the second matchup of the four-game series.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team found not guilty of sexual assault

WARNING: The following story contains graphic content and descriptions which some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised. The high-profile sexual assault trial of five former members of...

11h ago

Hockey players' acquittal reverberates in southwestern Ontario city after ruling

LONDON — The acquittal of five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team who were accused of sexual assault continues to reverberate in the southwestern Ontario city where their high-profile...

1h ago

Power restored after outages hit Richmond Hill, Markham in midst of heat warning

Alectra Utilities says power has been restored in both Markham and Richmond Hill after hours-long blackouts affected thousands of customers on Thursday night. The Richmond Hill outage has been attributed...

7h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Ossfest and Beaches Jazz Fest take over Toronto streets

There will be festivals galore this weekend taking over Toronto streets including Ossfest and the Beaches Jazz Fest on Queen Street East. Keep in mind, there is a subway closure on Line 1 this weekend....

19h ago

Top Stories

Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team found not guilty of sexual assault

WARNING: The following story contains graphic content and descriptions which some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised. The high-profile sexual assault trial of five former members of...

11h ago

Hockey players' acquittal reverberates in southwestern Ontario city after ruling

LONDON — The acquittal of five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team who were accused of sexual assault continues to reverberate in the southwestern Ontario city where their high-profile...

1h ago

Power restored after outages hit Richmond Hill, Markham in midst of heat warning

Alectra Utilities says power has been restored in both Markham and Richmond Hill after hours-long blackouts affected thousands of customers on Thursday night. The Richmond Hill outage has been attributed...

7h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Ossfest and Beaches Jazz Fest take over Toronto streets

There will be festivals galore this weekend taking over Toronto streets including Ossfest and the Beaches Jazz Fest on Queen Street East. Keep in mind, there is a subway closure on Line 1 this weekend....

19h ago

Most Watched Today

4:47
Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team found not guilty of sexual assault

Five former players of Canada's world junior hockey team have been found not guilty of sexual assault. Our Michelle Mackey has more on the verdict in this high-profile trial.

11h ago

2:04
Five former Canadian world junior hockey players found not guilty on all charges

All five former Canadian world junior hockey players have been found not guilty on all charges related to accusations of sexual assault.

15h ago

3:20
Wrestler Hulk Hogan dead at 71 following cardiac arrest

TV wrestler Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71 after suffering from cardiac arrest. Stephanie Elam reports.

17h ago

1:05
Criminal lawyer identified as victim of Brampton shooting

Brampton criminal lawyer Manbir Sodhi was identified as the victim of a shooting that left him with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

19h ago

1:42
Hockey Canada trial: Supporters gather outside courtroom ahead of verdict

Supporters of E.M., the woman at the centre of the sexual assault allegations against five former World Junior hockey players, stood firmly outside a London courtroom ahead of the judge's verdict.

20h ago

More Videos