Man injured in Toronto stabbing, suspect wanted

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing that occurred during the busy Friday morning commute in the Church-Wellesley neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were called to the Yonge Street and Charles Street East area just before 8 a.m. after reports that a man had been stabbed.

Officers arrived on scene along with Toronto paramedics, who treated the victim for injuries. The extent of the man’s condition has not yet been released.

Police describe the suspect as a white male with a ponytail, last seen wearing black track pants. He was spotted fleeing the scene northbound through a nearby parking garage.

Authorities are urging anyone with information, dashcam footage, or surveillance video from the area to contact them.