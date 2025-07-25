1 dead, 1 wounded, suspect at large in University of New Mexico dorm shooting

By The Associated Press

Posted July 25, 2025 9:20 am.

Last Updated July 25, 2025 11:56 am.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One person is dead and another wounded in a shooting early Friday at a dormitory complex at the University of New Mexico, prompting a campus-wide search for the suspect.

The campus was closed as authorities conducted a sweep, the university said in a statement.

The university first posted an alert announcing that a shooting had taken place just before 3:30 a.m. Campus police arrived at the Casas del Rio housing center to find two people with gunshot wounds — one dead and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another alert asking people to shelter in place was sent out on social media just after 6 a.m. “Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene and actively investigating,” the university said.

Details on the two victims were not released, nor was any description of the suspect.

The university in central Albuquerque has about 23,000 students during the school year. New students have been visiting campus as part of weekly scheduled orientations ahead of the fall semester, which begins in about three weeks.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Trump says he hasn't 'had a lot of luck' with Canada ahead of latest tariff deadline

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump says his administration hasn't "had a lot of luck with Canada" in its trade negotiations ahead of next week's deadline to avert tariffs. Trump says his administration...

33m ago

Support for Doug Ford, PCs highest in seven-plus years, according to latest poll

A new survey finds Doug Ford and the Conservatives are enjoying their highest level of support among Ontarians. Abacus Data polling shows 50 per cent of committed voters would cast a ballot for the...

16m ago

OPP investigating drowning of 3-year-old child at Sandbanks Provincial Park

Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating after a three-year-old child drowned at a provincial park on Thursday. Police say officers were sent to Sandbanks Provincial Park at around 5:30...

1h ago

3 vehicles catch fire in parking lot of Etobicoke dealership

Toronto police are investigating after three vehicles caught fire outside a dealership in Etobicoke early Friday morning. Firefighters were called to the parking lot of the dealership on Dundas Street...

2h ago

