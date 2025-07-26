3 men in hospital after car crash in North York

Three men were brought to a hospital on Saturday evening after police received reports about a car that possibly collided with a utility pole in North York.

According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), the crash happened just before 9:15 p.m. near Linkwood Lane and Shady Golfway, south of Eglinton Avenue East.

Officers say four people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and that three of them sustained injuries.

Paramedics transported three men to a hospital for treatment. TPS says one of the men has life-threatening injuries.

Footage from the scene shows a red sedan with severe damage wedged between a tree and a cement noise barrier off road.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.