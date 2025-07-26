4 people killed in Russia and Ukraine as countries trade aerial attacks

Rescuers work at a damaged city hospital that was hit by a Russian guided air bomb in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, July 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 26, 2025 5:15 am.

Last Updated July 26, 2025 8:11 am.

Russia and Ukraine traded aerial attacks overnight, resulting in two deaths in each country, according to officials.

Ukraine’s southern Dnipro and northeastern Sumy regions came under combined rocket and drone attack, local officials reported. Head of the Dnipro regional administration Serhii Lysak said at least two people had died and five were wounded in the barrage.

In the city of Dnipro, a multi-story building and business were damaged during the strike and in the region a fire engulfed a shopping center.

In Sumy, the military administration said three people were injured.

Kharkiv sustained an intense aerial bombardment overnight with local authorities reporting Ukraine’s second-largest city was hit by four guided aerial bombs, two ballistic missiles and 15 drones over a three-hour period.

In a post on Telegram, Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said high-rise residential buildings, local businesses, roads and the communication network were damaged in the attack. He said at least five people were injured, including three rescue workers who were wounded in a double tap strike — where a second attack targets emergency workers trying to help people wounded in the initial attack.

According to the daily air force report, in total Russia targeted Ukraine with 208 drones and 27 missiles overnight. It said according to preliminary data, air defense and electronic warfare took down or intercepted 183 drones and 17 missiles but hits from 10 missiles and 25 drones had been recorded in nine locations.

In Russia, officials said that Ukrainian drones targeted multiple regions overnight. A drone attack on the Rostov region, on the border with Ukraine, killed two people, acting governor Yuri Slyusar reported.

In the neighboring Stavropol region, drones hit an unspecified industrial facility, governor Vladimir Vladimirov said on Telegram. He added that the attack sparked a brief fire, but didn’t specify where exactly. Vladimirov said cellphone internet in the region was restricted because of the attack — a measure authorities regularly take across the vast country that critics say helps widespread online censorship.

An unconfirmed media report said videos posted online by local residents showed that the drones hit the Signal radio plant that makes jamming equipment. The Associated Press was unable to verify the claim.

Drones also targeted Moscow, but were shot down, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, and an unspecified industrial facility in the Penza region southeast of the capital, Gov. Oleg Melnichenko said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said that its air defenses shot down or intercepted a total of 54 Ukrainian drones, including 24 over the Bryansk region on the border with Ukraine, 12 over the Rostov region, six over the annexed Crimean Peninsula, four over the Azov sea, three over the Black Sea and a few others over the Orlov, Tula and Belgorod regions.

Russian civil aviation agency Rosaviatsia overnight briefly halted flights in and out of airports serving the city of Kaluga, southwest of Moscow, as well as Vladikavkaz and Grozny in the North Caucasus. ___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

