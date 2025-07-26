Canada condemns Hong Kong authorities after warrants issued for overseas activists

Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand speaks to reporters in The Hague, Netherlands on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 26, 2025 7:11 pm.

Last Updated July 26, 2025 8:47 pm.

OTTAWA — The Canadian government is condemning Hong Kong’s law enforcement authorities after they issued bounties and warrants for 19 pro-democracy activists, some of whom live in Canada.

In a joint statement, federal Foreign Minister Anita Anand and Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said Saturday that Canada will not tolerate what it describes as an attempt for Hong Kong “to conduct transnational repression abroad.”

The statement came after Hong Kong police announced Friday warrants and rewards for 19 activists for “suspected contravention” of its National Security Law for their roles in promoting self-determination in the Chinese special administrative region.

Some of the activists named, including Canadian Victor Ho, already faced warrants stemming from an announcement from Hong Kong in December and have a HK$1 million reward for information for their arrests.

“The new warrant … will help to draw more attention for (the) international community to realize that the transnational repression of (China) is so toxic and dangerous to normal people on exercising freedom of expression and speech,” Ho said in a text message to The Canadian Press.

Ho added he was not surprised to hear his name on the new warrant list again, and the best policy on handling the situation is “to keep everyday business as usual as possible.”

The new list of 19 people added at least three other Canadian residents to the list with rewards of HK$200,000 offered, including Vancouver-based activist Keung Ka-wai.

Keung said while he is somewhat concerned about his safety, he does not plan to stop his work in the Hong Kong democratic movement as he has already been arrested nine times and jailed twice for his participation before leaving for Canada.

“It is very important to us because that is our dream,” Keung said of the pro-democracy movement. “And we have to do what must be done to develop the democracy of Hong Kong.

“I think it is really important to me and to every Hong Konger.”

Hong Kong police said in its announcement that they are calling on those on the wanted list to return and turn themselves in instead of “making more mistakes,” but Keung said he has no plans to do so.

Ho agreed, adding that he is not concerned about his personal safety and has cut off all contact with Hong Kong family members since last year, and Global Affairs Canada has reached out to find out how many people living in the country are being targeted.

In their joint statement, Anand and Anandasangaree criticized the warrants and say Canada “stands in solidarity” with other “international partners whose citizens and residents have also been affected by the new development,” which it calls an “act of transnational repression.”

“The individuals targeted yesterday under the Beijing-imposed National Security Law in Hong Kong include Canadians and people with close ties to Canada,” their statement said.

“Canada reiterates its previous calls to repeal this law, which violates Hong Kong’s international human rights obligations, and withdraw all related warrants and bounties.”

Back in December, Ho responded in a Facebook post to his name being on the then-announced wanted list as the “best Christmas present.”

“A Canadian citizen like me … has the protection of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and exercised his right to the freedom of speech,” said Ho, who is the former editor-in-chief of the Sing Tao Daily newspaper.

Ho helped launched a plan in Canada to elect an unofficial “Hong Kong parliament” in 2022, and the organizers’ Facebook page says voting wrapped in June and garnered 15,702 total votes.

— with files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

The Weeknd awarded Key to the City of Toronto by Mayor Olivia Chow

International music superstar The Weeknd was awarded the Key to the city on Saturday as he prepares to play four highly anticipated shows at the Rogers Centre over the next two weeks. The Scarborough-born...

32m ago

Driver taken to hospital after crash with TTC streetcar

A driver was taken to a hospital Saturday afternoon following a collision with a TTC streetcar in Toronto’s Fashion District. According to authorities, the crash happened near King Street and Portland...

5h ago

City of Toronto staff looking for local treasures amid push for new Old City Hall museum

Dubbed Toronto Treasures, City staff asked residents to bring up to a few older locally themed items to see if it could go into a new museum.

2h ago

2 people brought to hospital after car crash in Brampton

A woman was rushed to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries on Saturday following a two-vehicle collision in Brampton, authorities say. According to Peel Regional Police, the crash happened...

34m ago

Top Stories

The Weeknd awarded Key to the City of Toronto by Mayor Olivia Chow

International music superstar The Weeknd was awarded the Key to the city on Saturday as he prepares to play four highly anticipated shows at the Rogers Centre over the next two weeks. The Scarborough-born...

32m ago

Driver taken to hospital after crash with TTC streetcar

A driver was taken to a hospital Saturday afternoon following a collision with a TTC streetcar in Toronto’s Fashion District. According to authorities, the crash happened near King Street and Portland...

5h ago

City of Toronto staff looking for local treasures amid push for new Old City Hall museum

Dubbed Toronto Treasures, City staff asked residents to bring up to a few older locally themed items to see if it could go into a new museum.

2h ago

2 people brought to hospital after car crash in Brampton

A woman was rushed to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries on Saturday following a two-vehicle collision in Brampton, authorities say. According to Peel Regional Police, the crash happened...

34m ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Repair Café Toronto promotes reuse and sustainability

Toronto’s Repair Café is saving everything from blenders to sweaters from landfill while teaching people valuable skills that allow them to extend the life of items that would otherwise be thrown away. Dilshad Burman reports.

12h ago

2:08
Another heat wave on the way

Another stretch of extreme heat is expected to hit the Greater Toronto Area. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.
1:43
OPP investigating 3 separate drownings in Prince Edward County

OPP officers are investigating after a three-year-old drowned at Sandbanks Provincial Park. As Nick Westoll reports, there has been a sharp increase in drownings in eastern Ontario.
0:43
Popular Toronto restaurant exposed to Hepatitis A

Toronto Public Health is warning of an exposure of Hepatitis A at a popular King Street West restaurant.

2:40
Thunderstorms and extreme heat for Toronto

Warm and stormy to close out the week. The details in our seven-day forecast.

More Videos