Driver taken to hospital after crash with TTC streetcar

Photo shows the scene of a collision near King St. and Portland St. on July 26, 2025. (Matt Wilkins/CityNews)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 26, 2025 4:58 pm.

Last Updated July 26, 2025 4:59 pm.

A driver was taken to a hospital Saturday afternoon following a collision with a TTC streetcar in Toronto’s Fashion District.

According to authorities, the crash happened near King Street and Portland Street just before 3:00 p.m.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and was later taken to a hospital with minor injuries. 

Photo shows the scene of a collision near King St. and Portland St. on July 26, 2025. (Matt Wilkins/CityNews)

The circumstances of the crash are still being investigated.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto collective repairs items for free and teaches you how to fix them

A casual discussion about retirement plans more than 12 years ago has turned into a widespread sustainability movement, as Repair Café Toronto continues to add pop-up locations and events across the city. Back...

7h ago

Man seriously injured in Weston Road stabbing; 1 man in custody

Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing Saturday morning in the Harwood neighbourhood. Investigators say they were called to a laneway in the Weston Road and Birdstone Crescent...

2h ago

Trains moving again after CN derailment in southwestern Ontario: Via Rail

Trains are moving again after a Canadian National Railway Co. train derailed in southwestern Ontario halting passenger train service. Via Rail says in a statement that it received line clearance Saturday...

2h ago

OPP say five commercial tractor trucks taken in early morning theft

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after five commercial tractor trucks were stolen in Midhurst, Ont. Investigators say the trucks were taken near County Road 27 and Bayfield Street around...

7h ago

Top Stories

Toronto collective repairs items for free and teaches you how to fix them

A casual discussion about retirement plans more than 12 years ago has turned into a widespread sustainability movement, as Repair Café Toronto continues to add pop-up locations and events across the city. Back...

7h ago

Man seriously injured in Weston Road stabbing; 1 man in custody

Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing Saturday morning in the Harwood neighbourhood. Investigators say they were called to a laneway in the Weston Road and Birdstone Crescent...

2h ago

Trains moving again after CN derailment in southwestern Ontario: Via Rail

Trains are moving again after a Canadian National Railway Co. train derailed in southwestern Ontario halting passenger train service. Via Rail says in a statement that it received line clearance Saturday...

2h ago

OPP say five commercial tractor trucks taken in early morning theft

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after five commercial tractor trucks were stolen in Midhurst, Ont. Investigators say the trucks were taken near County Road 27 and Bayfield Street around...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Repair Café Toronto promotes reuse and sustainability

Toronto’s Repair Café is saving everything from blenders to sweaters from landfill while teaching people valuable skills that allow them to extend the life of items that would otherwise be thrown away. Dilshad Burman reports.

7h ago

1:52
Trump hints that trade deal with Canada might not happen

We are just a week away from August 1st, when Donald Trump is threatening to bring in strict new international tariffs. As Glen McGregor explains, the U.S. President is hinting that trade talks with Canada aren't going well.
0:43
Popular Toronto restaurant exposed to Hepatitis A

Toronto Public Health is warning of an exposure of Hepatitis A at a popular King Street West restaurant.

0:57
Canada 'not really into negotiation': Trump on Aug. 1 tariff deadline

U.S. President Donald Trump says Canada hasn't been 'into negotiation' on a new trade deal as the August 1 deadline approaches, signaling Canada may pay a standard tariff rate if a deal isn't reached.

0:35
Vehicles at Etobicoke car dealership catch fire in early morning blaze

Toronto police are investigating the cause of a fire at a car dealership in Etobicoke that set ablaze three vehicles.

More Videos