Driver taken to hospital after crash with TTC streetcar

A driver was taken to a hospital Saturday afternoon following a collision with a TTC streetcar in Toronto’s Fashion District.

According to authorities, the crash happened near King Street and Portland Street just before 3:00 p.m.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and was later taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Photo shows the scene of a collision near King St. and Portland St. on July 26, 2025. (Matt Wilkins/CityNews)

The circumstances of the crash are still being investigated.