Driver taken to hospital after crash with TTC streetcar
Posted July 26, 2025 4:58 pm.
Last Updated July 26, 2025 4:59 pm.
A driver was taken to a hospital Saturday afternoon following a collision with a TTC streetcar in Toronto’s Fashion District.
According to authorities, the crash happened near King Street and Portland Street just before 3:00 p.m.
Police say the driver remained at the scene and was later taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The circumstances of the crash are still being investigated.