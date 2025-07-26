OPP say five commercial tractor trucks taken in early morning theft

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after five commercial tractor trucks were stolen in Midhurst, Ont.

Investigators say the trucks were taken near County Road 27 and Bayfield Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

The stolen vehicles are described as 2024 or 2025 white unmarked Freightliner “Cascadia” truck tractors with day cabs only.

Investigators say the vehicles were last seen proceeding southbound on Bayfield Street, in the City of Barrie, towards Highway 400.

The OPP says a small grey vehicle, possibly a newer model Honda Civic, is believed to be connected to the theft.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the OPP.