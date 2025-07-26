Police on the hunt for convicted sex offender who skipped court after being released on bail

York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for a convicted sex offender who failed to appear in court for a sentencing hearing this week.

Authorities say an arrest warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Ryan Vandenakker of Newmarket.

According to police, Vandenakker was convicted in April of three counts of sexual assault involving separate victims between 2018 and 2021.

“He was released on bail pending sentencing, under strict conditions, including residing with his surety and remaining within his residence,” YRP wrote in a press release issued Saturday.

Investigators say Vandenakker was reported missing on July 24 and then failed to appear in court for his sentencing.

“Despite his absence, he was sentenced to seven years in prison,” YRP noted.

Investigators do not believe he poses a risk to public safety, but they are concerned about his well-being.

Officers say he is associated with a black 2009 Honda Civic bearing Ontario licence plate CWKW695 and known to frequent the town of Collingwood and Grey County area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact police.