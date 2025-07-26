International music superstar The Weeknd was awarded the Key to the city on Saturday as he prepares to play four highly anticipated shows at the Rogers Centre over the next two weeks.

The Scarborough-born artist was presented the award in a ceremony with Mayor Olivia Chow.

“Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye represents the best of our city,” Chow said. “From Scarborough to the global stage, he has reshaped modern music while using his platform to support health and humanitarian causes at home and around the world.”

“I am proud to honour one of our city’s greatest artists with a Key to the City to celebrate his contributions to music, society and our culture,” she added.

Chow also officially proclaimed Saturday, July 26 to Sunday, July 27, 2025 as the “Weeknd Weekend” in Toronto.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow presents music superstar The Weeknd with a Key to the city. (City of Toronto)

The four-time Grammy Award winner has frequently credited his hometown with shaping his identity and laying the foundation for his explosive musical career.

In 2021, he became the first Canadian artist to perform solo at the SuperBowl halftime show and remains one of the most-streamed artists in the world.

He has also made significant philanthropic contributions to the city. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he donated $500,000 to the Scarborough Health Network and has championed the Ethiopian Studies program at the University of Toronto.

He is also the co-founder of HXOUSE, a Toronto-based not-for-profit innovation hub that empowers emerging creatives and entrepreneurs.

“I’m deeply honoured to receive the Key to the City. It feels good to be home,” The Weeknd said in a statement. “Toronto is where I found my voice, and I’m committed to helping the next generation find theirs.”

“That’s why I’m proud to support the Boys & Girls Club of West Scarborough and my former high school, Birchmount Park, providing youth with the means to unlock their full potential,” he added.

The Weeknd will play the Rogers Centre on July 27 and 28. Then, again on August 7 and 8.