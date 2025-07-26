Trains remain halted one day after CN derailment in southwestern Ontario: Via Rail

Via Rail says trains continue to be halted one day after a Canadian National Railway Co. train derailment of about two dozen railcars and one locomotive.

A spokesperson for Via says traffic near Brantford, Ont., remains halted due to the derailment, and it is waiting for line clearance from the infrastructure owner.

CN spokesman Tom Bateman says crews with the company safely restored train service Saturday morning at the site of the derailment.

However, he says workers will remain in the area for several days, and delays in train traffic may be necessary to allow crews to continue working safely in the area.

Bateman says there were no injuries, leaks or fires reported, and the cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said Friday it was sending a team of investigators to Paris, Ont., to gather evidence and determine what happened.