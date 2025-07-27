Anand counting on Israel to allow Ottawa’s trucks of humanitarian aid into Gaza

Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand visits Schoonselhof Military Cemetery in Antwerp, Belgium on Monday, June 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted July 27, 2025 3:17 pm.

Last Updated July 27, 2025 3:29 pm.

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says Ottawa has trucks of aid ready to reach desperate Palestinians in Gaza, and is counting on Israel to allow them through.

Anand says Jordan, which borders Israel and the West Bank, has allowed Canada to pre-position aid, until Israel allows it to enter the Gaza Strip.

She says she spoke with her Israeli counterpart Friday “to seek assurances that trucks carrying Canadian aid would be allowed to enter Gaza.”

Since then, Israel has said it would allow for some humanitarian corridors to be established, so that United Nations groups can deliver aid, as well as possible airdrops.

The decision came after months of experts warning that Israel’s tight restrictions on aid risk creating a famine, and after hundreds of Palestinians have been killed while trying to seek food at sites established by Israel.

Israel has downplayed reports by numerous humanitarian groups operating on the ground of starvation deaths, and claims the UN has failed to distribute aid, though UN agencies say Israel still isn’t allowing in enough food and fuel.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

