Blue Jays place all-star catcher Alejandro Kirk on seven-day IL with concussion

The Toronto Blue Jays will have to go without their starting catcher for a period.

Alejandro Kirk was placed on the 7-day injured list with a concussion after the all-star took a hard foul tip off the mask in Saturday’s outing against the Detroit Tigers, the team announced Sunday.

Catcher Ali Sanchez has been selected to the Blue Jays’ major league roster and will be active for Sunday’s game against the Tigers.

Sanchez, 28, is hitting .279 and has a .766 OPS with six home runs and 28 RBIs for triple-A Buffalo this season.

The injury occurred in the third inning of Saturday’s game. Kirk appeared to be shaken up, but finished out the inning before being replaced by Tyler Heineman at the top of the fourth.

After the game, manager John Schneider told reporters that the catcher is being evaluated for a concussion.

Kirk went 1-for-1 with a double against reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal before he was removed. The 26-year-old is slashing .304/.361/.413 with seven home runs and 47 RBIs in 88 games this season for the MLB-leading Blue Jays.

Heineman, 34, enters Sunday’s game hitting .330 with three home runs and 16 RBIs in 37 games.