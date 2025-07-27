How the Toronto Blue Jays have become the hottest team in baseball

Light’s up, let’s go!

Canadian baseball fans are in a pretty good mood lately, as the Toronto Blue Jays are on their hottest run since their memorable 2015 season. They’re currently in possession of the best record in baseball, with the entire team firing on all cylinders. The team culture is light and fun, and every game at Rogers Centre is electric. Will the good times continue to roll?

Host Gurdeep Ahluwalia speaks with NewsRadio sports reporter Alex Seixeiro about the 2025 Blue Jays and if we should allow ourselves to hope for October baseball in Toronto.

