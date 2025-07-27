Man in custody after striking several cars while attempting to flee police in downtown Toronto

Still photo from a video showing police attempting to arrest the driver of a vehicle in the King Street West and Portland Street area on July 27, 2025. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted July 27, 2025 12:28 pm.

Last Updated July 27, 2025 12:29 pm.

A 27-year-old man is in custody after allegedly pointing a handgun at someone before attempting to flee police in an early morning confrontation in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police say just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a man was driving a silver Volkswagen in the King Street West and Portland Street area when he allegedly pointed a firearm at another person.

Video obtained by CityNews shows police surrounding the vehicle and ordering the driver to turn off the engine and get out of the car. The driver then reversed the car, striking a scooter and another vehicle before attempting to flee the scene down an alleyway, where it struck another parked car before coming to a stop.

Police surrounded the vehicle and were able to arrest the driver.

Mrunmay Ukey has been charged with failing to stop for police and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Further charges are possible as police continue to investigate.

