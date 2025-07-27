Motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle crash: Halton Police

A motorcyclist in his 20s was killed in a three-vehicle collision that happened in Milton on Sunday afternoon.

According to Halton Police, the crash occurred near the intersection of Bronte Road and Steeles Avenue at approximately 2:40 p.m.

Officers say the male motorcyclist was seriously injuried and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately known.

An investigation is ongoing.