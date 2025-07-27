At least 3 people injured when passenger train derails in southern Germany

Rescue workers search for passengers in a derailed train, Zwiefaltendorf, Sunday July 27, 2025. (Thomas Warnack/dpa via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 27, 2025 1:37 pm.

Last Updated July 27, 2025 2:40 pm.

BERLIN (AP) — A regional passenger train derailed Sunday in southern Germany injuring at least three people, federal police told German news agency dpa.

Roughly 100 people were aboard the train when at least two carriages derailed in a forested area around 6:10 p.m. local time (1600 GMT), dpa reported.

Photos from the scene showed parts of the train on its side as rescuers climbed atop the carriages.

The crash happened near the town of Riedlingen, dpa reported, roughly 158 kilometers (98 miles) west of Munich.

Details about what caused the derailment were not immediately available.

Federal police, who oversee the railroads, and Deutsche Bahn, Germany’s main national railway operator, did not return The Associated Press’ requests for comment Sunday evening.

The Associated Press



Top Stories

Man in custody after striking several cars while attempting to flee police in downtown Toronto

A 27-year-old man is in custody after allegedly pointing a handgun at someone before attempting to flee police in an early morning confrontation in downtown Toronto. Toronto police say just before 1:30...

35m ago

The US and EU reach an 'across the board' agreement on tariffs

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — The United States and the European Union reached a tariff deal Sunday after a brief meeting between President Donald Trump and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen....

20m ago

Warning issued for Toronto, southern Ontario for multi-day heat event

Environment Canada has issued a warning for a multi-day heat event for the GTA and all of southern Ontario starting Sunday. The national weather service says people can expect daytime highs ranging...

3h ago

Woman in custody after stabbing in Cabbagetown

A woman is in custody following a stabbing in Cabbagetown on Sunday morning. Toronto police say a woman in her 30s was found suffering from stab wounds in the Dundas Street East and Parliament Street...

5h ago

