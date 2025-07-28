3 youths, 2 adults charged in east-end firearm investigation

Authorities have charged three youths and two adults in connection with a firearm investigation in Toronto’s east-end.

According to investigators, an altercation took place just before midnight on July 5, 2025 between a group of people in a vehicle and another group that were out on the street near Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

Officers say a gun was shot from the vehicle towards the group of people on the street. No injuries were reported, but some property was damaged.

On July 18, Toronto police identified and arrested two male youths in connection with the investigation. They were charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Less than a week later, police executed a search warrant and recovered two loaded semi-automatic handguns.

Authorities subsequently arrested one man, one woman and one female youth on multiple charges.

Faebian Dos Santos, 19, of Toronto was arrested on six charges, including discharging a firearm with intent and possessing a firearm without a licence.

Kayleigh Williamson, 20, of Toronto was also arrested and charged with possession of a loaded prohibited firearm and failing to comply with a release order.

The female youth – who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act – faces two charges, including possession of a restricted firearm and possession of a firearm knowing its serial number has been tampered with.