At least 2 people shot at Manhattan office building housing financial firms and NFL, source tells AP

A New York police investigator exits her vehicle at the scene outside a Manhattan office building where two people were shot including a police officer, Monday, July 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

By Philip Marcelo And Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

Posted July 28, 2025 7:06 pm.

Last Updated July 28, 2025 9:10 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — At least two people, including a New York City police officer, were shot Monday in a midtown office building that houses some of the country’s top financial firms and the National Football League, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The person, who did not immediately know the victims’ conditions, was not authorized to publicly discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The gunman is dead, and authorities believe he fatally shot himself, according to two people familiar with the investigation who were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

The Fire Department of New York said emergency crews were called to the Park Avenue office building Monday evening for a report of someone shot. A spokesperson said the call came in around 6:30 p.m. but provided no other details.

Mayor Eric Adams said multiple people were injured. He posted a clip to social media urging people still inside the office building to stay put because police officers were conducting a floor-by-floor search. The Democrat said he’s headed to the hospital to speak with the family and loved ones of those involved.

Local TV footage showed lines of people evacuating the office building with their hands above their heads. The building includes offices of Blackstone and the consulate general of Ireland.

Some finance workers at an office building down the block were picking up dinner at a corner eatery when they heard a loud noise and saw people running.

“It was like a crowd panic,” said Anna Smith, who joined the workers pouring back into the finance office building. They remained there for about two hours before being told they could leave.

The building where the shooting happened is in a busy area of midtown, located a short walk north from Grand Central Terminal and about a block east of St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

The city’s emergency management alert system warned of traffic delays, road closures and disruptions to public transportation in the area.

___

This story has been updated to remove Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan from the list of offices at the Park Avenue building. Both no longer have offices there.

___

Associated Press writer Mike Balsamo contributed from New York.

Philip Marcelo And Eric Tucker, The Associated Press





