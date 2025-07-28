Bank of Canada widely expected to hold key rate steady amid trade uncertainty

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is seen during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted July 28, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 28, 2025 5:08 am.

OTTAWA — Avery Shenfeld doesn’t think the Bank of Canada will cut its benchmark interest rate at its decision on Wednesday, but if it does, he said it will be a “pleasant surprise.”

“There’s always a chance that they’ll surprise with the rate cut,” the chief economist of CIBC said.

“But I’m not holding out that much hope.”

Most economists are also expecting the Bank of Canada will hold its policy rate steady at 2.75 per cent for a third consecutive decision later this week.

As of Friday afternoon, financial markets were placing odds of a quarter-point rate cut on Wednesday at just seven per cent, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

Stubbornness on the inflation front and surprise strength in the labour market have quashed arguments for further easing since the central bank’s June decision.

The Canadian economy gained an unexpected 83,000 jobs in June, Statistics Canada reported earlier this month, driving the unemployment rate lower for the first time since January.

A few days later, StatCan reported annual inflation ticked up to 1.9 per cent last month while the Bank of Canada’s closely watched core inflation figures held stubbornly around three per cent.

“Overall, sticky inflation readings, a weakening but relatively resilient economic backdrop and prospects for larger fiscal spending are reasons why we do not expect the BoC will cut again in this cycle,” RBC economists Claire Fan and Abbey Xu wrote in a note Friday.

But Shenfeld’s call for a lower policy rate — CIBC expects two more quarter-point drops before the Bank of Canada is done — isn’t based on what’s happened in the economy, it’s about what’s on the horizon.

Outside of the June jobs jump, the labour market is still broadly weak with the unemployment rate at 6.9 per cent, Shenfeld noted.

He also expects Canada’s tariff dispute with the United States led to an economic contraction in the second quarter of the year.

All told, there’s enough “slack” building in the economy to take steam out of inflation in the months to come, Shenfeld said.

The Bank of Canada’s own second-quarter business outlook survey released last week suggests that many firms are opting to absorb higher costs from tariffs, rather than pass them on to consumers who may be reining in spending amid economic uncertainty.

Shenfeld said that’s a sign that tariff impacts “won’t extend into a more persistent inflation issue.”

He said that once the central bank gains enough confidence that any tariff-induced inflation pressures will be short-lived, monetary policymakers should feel confident enough to lower interest rates.

“I think at this point they know enough to rule out the worst-case scenario on trade,” Shenfeld said.

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem has explicitly said monetary policymakers are being less forward-looking than usual in the trade war. The central bank didn’t publish a traditional forecast for the economy in its April monetary policy report, instead offering two scenarios for how tariffs could hit the economy.

Jimmy Jean, chief economist at Desjardins, said he believes the Bank of Canada will have gathered enough clarity on the trade front to return to formal forecasts in this week’s MPR.

“The uncertainty is there for everyone to recognize. But there’s a point where you’ve got to sort of, stick your neck out and make the proper caveats,” Jean said.

Tariff deadlines continue to hover over the Bank of Canada’s head — U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to levy tariffs of 35 per cent on Canadian imports starting Friday if a trade deal isn’t reached before then, though CUSMA-compliant goods are expected to be exempt from the duties.

Some forecasters, including RBC, expect the Bank of Canada is already done rate cuts and will turn the job of stimulating the economy through the trade war over to federal and provincial governments.

While Jean also believes the central bank will opt to hold rates again on Wednesday, he said the bank’s next decision in September is an “open possibility” for a cut.

Trump’s sectoral tariffs targetting Canada’s steel, aluminum and copper industries are of particular concern for Ontario and Quebec, Jean said. If those tariffs are sustained, he argued more rate cuts from the Bank of Canada will be warranted to cushion the economic hit.

In addition to some sector-specific relief, the federal government has moved in recent months to ramp up Canada’s defence and infrastructure funding — spending that could offer fiscal, rather than monetary, support for the economy.

But Jean said Desjardins is expecting that lift to come over the ensuing years, not months, opening a window for the Bank of Canada to lower rates in the near-term.

“We think, despite those measures being in the pipeline, the Bank of Canada will still in September have a valid reason to cut interest rates,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2025.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Heat warning in effect: Toronto braces for days of scorching temperatures

A multi-day heat warning remains in effect for Toronto, with Environment Canada urging residents to take precautions as extreme temperatures and humidity grip the city. The heat warning is expected...

29m ago

Man critically injured in stabbing near St. Clair and Runnymede; arrest made

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following an early morning stabbing in Toronto's west end. Police say they were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Runnymede Road, not...

36m ago

Surge in drownings across Ontario this year underscores need to be vigilant: Lifesaving Society

Ontario Provincial Police say a three-year-old near Cornwall and a 24-year-old Toronto man in Wasaga Beach both drowned on Saturday.

10h ago

Consent, reasonable doubt and hockey culture: the aftermath of the Hockey Canada trial

A warning to our listeners: This episode includes description and discussion of sexual assault. Discretion is advised. It is a trial that has gripped the nation - and a verdict that has sparked even...

The Big Story

12m ago

Top Stories

Heat warning in effect: Toronto braces for days of scorching temperatures

A multi-day heat warning remains in effect for Toronto, with Environment Canada urging residents to take precautions as extreme temperatures and humidity grip the city. The heat warning is expected...

29m ago

Man critically injured in stabbing near St. Clair and Runnymede; arrest made

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following an early morning stabbing in Toronto's west end. Police say they were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Runnymede Road, not...

36m ago

Surge in drownings across Ontario this year underscores need to be vigilant: Lifesaving Society

Ontario Provincial Police say a three-year-old near Cornwall and a 24-year-old Toronto man in Wasaga Beach both drowned on Saturday.

10h ago

Consent, reasonable doubt and hockey culture: the aftermath of the Hockey Canada trial

A warning to our listeners: This episode includes description and discussion of sexual assault. Discretion is advised. It is a trial that has gripped the nation - and a verdict that has sparked even...

The Big Story

12m ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
3-year-old’s drowning latest in surge of incidents in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police say two more people have died in separate drownings over the weekend, including a three-year-old near Cornwall. Nick Westoll speaks with a representative for the Lifesaving Society about the increase in incidents this year.

12h ago

2:41
Another stretch of extreme heat hits the GTA

Temperatures are expected to ease up by the end of the week. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

12h ago

1:51
RAW VIDEO: Man flees police during attempted vehicle stop in Toronto

Video supplied to CityNews shows a driver striking several vehicles while attempting to flee police in downtown Toronto early Saturday morning.

17h ago

3:11
Heat warnings for GTA to last through Tuesday

Environment Canada has issued a warning for a multi-day heat event for the GTA with very little relief from the heat and humidity until Wednesday.

18h ago

2:52
Toronto staff looking for hidden treasures amid push for new museum

After being closed for months, City of Toronto staff opened the doors of Old City Hall amid a growing push to turn at least part of the building into a local museum. People were asked to bring their hidden treasures for review. Nick Westoll reports.

More Videos