Bell partners with AI company Cohere in latest step to grow tech service offerings

Bell signage is seen at BCE Inc., headquarters in Montreal on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 28, 2025 10:19 am.

Last Updated July 28, 2025 10:33 am.

MONTREAL — Bell Canada has announced a partnership with artificial intelligence company Cohere to provide full-stack sovereign AI solutions for government and enterprise customers across Canada.

Cohere will make its AI services available through Bell AI Fabric, a project announced by Bell in May to support Canadian businesses’ and governments’ AI needs.

Bell AI Fabric will incorporate Cohere’s agentic AI platform North, which will be available to government and enterprise customers, enabling them to create AI agents and automation solutions without having to manage AI infrastructure.

Bell AI Fabric will also include six AI data centres, along with software infrastructure such as Cohere’s large language models “customized for Bell to offer unique capabilities for the Canadian market, machine learning and cloud software.”

It says all elements are “underpinned by leading cybersecurity protections combining physical security, network security, and operational resilience.”

The Montreal-based telecom company says Bell AI Fabric also relies on its new tech services brand Ateko, which is a cornerstone of its ambition to build a $1-billion tech services business.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BCE)

The Canadian Press

